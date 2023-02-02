When an influencer on TikTok uses a product, the item is often wiped off shelves immediately. But how do you know which products are actually worth the spend? Here are some items you’ve seen on TikTok that are worth your money.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
TikTok constantly hypes up Selena Gomez’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty. One product that many TikTok users deem to be worth the money is the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. The liquid blush has many positives — like its long-lasting wear time, strong color and blendable nature. It’s not a bad price either at $23 for 0.25 ounces. For the quality, amount of product and price this Tik Tok item is worth the purchase.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
When it comes to the Korean skincare trend, one product that’s always mentioned on TikTok is the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. Users rave about the many benefits of this product – such as hydration, redness relief and skin barrier healing. This skincare product gives intense hydration to dull and dry skin. The essence is lightweight and absorbs into the skin quickly. You can find this product at prices ranging from $18-25, depending on where you purchase it.
e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter took the world by storm when it went viral on TikTok. When e.l.f. released its own, significantly cheaper version, the product sold out everywhere. The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter has light coverage with a glowy finish, which can be used before foundation or on its own. The e.l.f. Halo Glow is only $11, compared to the $46 Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, so you are getting a deal.
Sol De Janeiro perfume mists
Another popular item that Tik Tok users live for are the Sol De Janeiro perfume mists. This body spray smells amazing. There are a small variety of scents – from fruity to floral to sweet – so there is one for everybody. They are also affordable at prices that range from $24-38 depending on the size. So, for the price, you are getting your money’s worth.
Revlon brush
This revolutionary blow dry brush was one of the first hair tools to ever blow up on TikTok. This blow-dry brush is the perfect combo of a blow dryer and a straightening iron. The Revlon brush can be used to style dry or damp hair into a blowout. The Revlon blow dry brush is quite affordable at around $39, so it is worthy of your buy.
UGG Tasman Slippers
These cute and comfortable UGG slippers have caught the attention of many TikTokers for their unique shape and style. They are durable slippers that you can wear out in public. These stylish shoes will keep your feet warm during the colder seasons. They are versatile shoes that can be worn with different outfits for different occasions. The UGG Tasman Slippers can be found in many prices mainly ranging from $100-180, so they are on the pricey side but have proven to be worth it.