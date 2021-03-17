St. Patrick's Day rolls around every March, but why is it important and who is the celebrated saint?
Originally, St. Patrick was not quite a saint. He was named Maewyn Succat at birth and his father was Calpurnius, a deacon of the Christian church in a town in Roman Britain.
At age sixteen, Succat was captured by Irish pirates and forced to be a shepherd. In an attempt to run to Britain, he was captured by the French. Succat then began to study Christianity and, with the Catholic church's permission, proceeded to bring Christianity to the people of Ireland, saying that he had a vision telling him to do so.
Although he was never officially canonized, he is still generally recognized as a saint.
St. Patrick used the shamrock to describe the Holy Trinity, something that Ireland already had in the form of the triquetra, the symbol of cycles related to Danu, Bridget and Morrigan, all goddesses in Druid and Pagan religions. This made for an easier conversion process, and the shamrock became a celebratory symbol of St. Patrick's Day.
March 17th is the date of a feast established on the anniversary of St. Patrick's death. Originally, the color used to represent the holiday was blue, not green.
However, here in America, it is the aspect of Irish heritage and the solidarity with the 1798 Irish Rebellion against the British that people are celebrating. However, in Ireland, St. Patrick's Day is still known as a religious holiday observed as a break from the fasting of Lent and Christianity's arrival in Ireland in the 15th century.
In the United States, people celebrate St. Patrick's Day by cooking traditionally Irish dishes such as soda bread, attending parades full of floats decorated with Irish symbolism and decked in green, looking for and planting clovers and drinking Guinness beer.
In Ireland, St. Patrick's Day is celebrated much the same way it is here; however, it was not always like that. It wasn't until 1990 that St. Patrick's Day was celebrated in a boisterous manner. St. Patrick's Day was a religious holiday, and beer – now a staple of the holiday – was strictly forbidden. The association between beer and St. Patrick's Day was commercialization of the holiday to boost the beer industry. It was also a show of solidarity and a peace offering between Protestants and Catholics.
To this day, St. Patrick's Day celebrations related to parties, beer, and other more family-friendly traditions still stand, now a global celebration.