St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and while it may be best known as a day for wearing green and drinking beer, the holiday actually has a lengthy history, dating back to the 17th century.
Honoring St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland who lived in the fifth century, according to Time Magazine, the holiday was first recognized by the Irish Church in 1631. Since then, the holiday has spread across the world, becoming a public holiday in Ireland and is celebrated in various countries with a high number of people within the Irish Diaspora.
According to the World History Encyclopedia, the festival began in Ireland shortly after the death of St. Patrick, a former roman slave who is credited with bringing Christianity to the Island, who died on March 17. Due to the holiday falling during lent, it gained popularity as participants were allowed to eat meat to celebrate.
It was within this time between the death of St. Patrick and the official recognition by the church, that the holiday and the person it celebrated began to pick up several of its mythologies and iconography that still stands to this day. Namely the story that St. Patrick banished all snakes from Ireland and that he made use of the shamrock to explain the Christian concept of the holy trinity to the Celts.
Eventually, the holiday spread to what would become the United States in the mid-18th century, as many Irish soldiers came over as indentured servants. According to the Smithsonian Institute, these immigrants brought over the holiday and its traditions and are the reason that the holiday is thought of as a more secular celebration.
The first record of St. Patrick’s Day being celebrated in British America was in Boston in 1737. There, according to Irish Central, a news outlet that caters to those within the Irish Diaspora, newly arrived Irish Immigrants used the holiday in order to create solidarity between those who had immigrated from the island, but many non-Irish Bostonians would take part in the festivities as well.
In the almost 300 years that St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated within the U.S., Irish Americans have added their own tradition that has gained notoriety across the entire world: the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The first St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held in Spanish Florida in St. Augustine in 1601, though the parade never became an annual event. However, in 1762, the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Lower Manhattan became the first of what became an annual event that is still celebrated to this day, according to Irish Central.
Closer to home, St. Patrick’s Day was first celebrated in Cincinnati in the 1840s, according to the University of Cincinnati’s Library. Following a wave of Irish Immigration to the United States due to religious conflicts and famines in Ireland, Cincinnati received many immigrants from the Emerald Isle. These parades were originally used to fight assimilation, bolster Irish culture and promote temperance. Throughout the years following this wave of immigration, as the Irish assimilated and attention turned to events like the World Wars, Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day parades and celebrations began to happen less often.The parade returned as a regular event in 1967, thanks to Cincinnati members of St. Patrick, Division #1, Ancient Order of Hibernians, an Irish fraternal organization that dates to the 15th century. The event started as a group of Irish Americans beginning an unofficial procession through the streets of the city, with passersby joining in and creating traffic jams across the city. The following year, the event became an official event and has been celebrated every year since.
In 2022, the 54th Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day will be held on Saturday March 12 and will make its way around The Banks. For more information, including a map of the parade route, visit the event’s website.