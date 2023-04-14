Each year, New York hosts the most anticipated fashion event of the year: The Met Gala. From lavish to luxurious, the gala never lacks excitement. The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1. Over time, the Met Gala has gradually transformed from a charity benefit into a secret societal gathering. For celebrities and various public figures lucky enough to receive an invite, dressing to impress has never been more important. However, most people are unaware of the gala's original purpose and rich history.
Invites and guest-list
Much of the event's "secrecy" comes from its guest list. Each attendee is handpicked by British journalist and current editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour. While fashion moguls from around the world speculate over who may or may not make an appearance, Wintour and her staff carefully select each guest worthy of walking their red carpet. Because invites are so exclusive, each ticket is estimated to be worth $35,000. There's no question that today's tickets come at a hefty price in comparison to the $50 they were originally listed at during the gala's introduction in 1948.
Another part of Wintour's job includes selecting co-chairs. Co-chairs work alongside Wintour to decide on various matters, such as the evening's menu and decor. During the gala, selected co-chairs are also expected to host and perform during the dinner portion of the night. Wintour has selected Penèlope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel to co-chair alongside her for this year's gala. Part of what makes the Met Gala so special is its ability for art to include and bring together various professions and demographics.
Theme
Part of what makes the Met Gala so iconic is its themes. This year, Wintour has named the theme: "In honor of Karl," a dedication to beloved fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld passed away late last year and was not only considered an icon in the fashion industry but a creative pioneer for fashion brands such as Chanel and Fendi.
Fashion and designers
Arguably the most important part of the night depends on who and what each guest is wearing. Because of the top designers' rich history, brands such as Prada, Versace and Dior dominate most red-carpet looks. Oftentimes, celebrities leave it up to their respective designers to create red-carpet looks. However, for the Met Gala, designers and guests collaborate and interpret their ideas for each theme.
Purpose
Since 1948, the Met Gala has been held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. When the gala was first introduced, founder Eleanor Lambert centered the gathering around fundraising for the Costume Institute in hopes to help fund aspiring creators. To this day, the Met Gala's main purpose remains a fundraiser and is one of the largest benefits in New York. Since its introduction, the Met Gala has raised over $175 million in donations.
What to expect
One piece of advice for the Met Gala: always expect the unexpected. Over the years, we've witnessed Katy Perry dressed as a chandelier, Solange wearing a metal plate, and Jared Leto carrying his own head. Although history could always repeat itself, Lagerfeld was heavily renowned for creating timeless looks.
With that being said, don't be surprised if we see a lot of elegant and classy looks this year. While it's not uncommon for guests to sway from the theme, Lagerfeld was highly respected in the fashion world and impacted so many lives that many will want to honor him.