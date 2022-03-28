As we approach warmer months, we must spend time in the sun with friends and peers. Picnics are a great outdoor activity to study with friends, snack on your favorite treats or get some studying done while soaking up the Vitamin D. In the past, however, students at the University of Cincinnati have struggled to find area on or around campus to set up their perfect picnic. Here are five ideal picnic spots to check out in the warm months approaching.
Sigma Sigma Commons
Located in the center of the university’s main campus, Sigma Sigma Commons is the perfect place to set up a blanket and basket this March and April. This large lawn spans about 3.5 acres and is just steps away from Market on Main and the Lindner College of Business Starbucks, just in case one needs to make a quick stop on their way to their picnic destination.
In addition to having lawn space, Sigma Sigma also includes built-in granite seats that line the edge of the intended walking path, giving multiple options for your picnic spot.
142 W. University Ave.
The College of Arts and Sciences Lawn
Located directly in front of The College of Arts and Sciences building, you can often see students taking a study break on the green lawn between classes. This area of campus provides the option for last-minute or planned picnics between classes or work with little to no commuting time. Surrounding the lawn, you can see Tangeman University Center and The University Pavilion, alongside many other academic buildings.
2700 Campus Way
Bellevue Hill Park
Located on Ohio Avenue within the Clifton Heights neighborhood, Bellevue Park is known for its scenic views overlooking the city of Cincinnati. While enjoying the pretty views, you can take a seat at a nearby bench or on the grass right in front of the city skyline. This park is open to the greater community between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Planning a picnic overlooking the city is the perfect way to start or end one's day.
2191 Ohio Ave.
Hauck Botanical Garden
Located right off of Reading Road, this location is dedicated to preserving the environment. What started as just a park turned into a movement of helping to save the environment around Cincinnati. The Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati is located right next to this park, offering different services such as education sessions and more. Next time you find yourself wanting to be immersed in nature, grab a seat at a bench within Hauck Botanical Garden.
2625 Reading Rd.
Fairview Park
Located on W. McMillian Street, this park offers a quiet atmosphere with a scenic view of the city. While still being close to campus, this park allows for a quick picnic that could take little to no pre-planning. This park is open to everyone in the community between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Next time you find yourself wanting to go for a quick quiet picnic, head over to Fairview Park.
501 W. McMillan St.