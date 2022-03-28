Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.