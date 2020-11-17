The once-chaotic Black Friday we’ve all come to know was bound to look a little different this year. Shops across the country are doing their part to encourage Americans to stay home for the holiday rather than crowd the shopping malls and risk a spike in numbers of COVID cases. For many stores, this means that they’ve started their deals online, and early on, too. Black Friday deals are already starting to take place onsite at various different brands. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best deals happening now.
Fashion
Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off clearance online and 25% off all jeans.
Aeropostale: 50 to 70% off sitewide for their Holla-busters sale.
Anthropologie: Extra 30% off sale items, excluding furniture.
H&M:20% off everything sitewide and storewide.
Nike: Up to 40% off sale items, including apparel and footwear.
Old Navy: 50% off on pajamas, sweatshirts, and jeans on sale.
Olympia Sport: 50% off select footwear, apparel, accessories and more sitewide.
Home
Bed Bath & Beyond: Free shipping on orders over $19 and individual deals including 40% off air fryers, up to $200 off vacuums and more.
Keurig: 50% off a coffee maker and 25% off beverages when the items are purchased as a part of the Keurig Starter Kit.
Wayfair: Variety of Black Friday deals including up to 70% off living room seating, up to 80% off area rugs, up to 65% off kitchen and dining furniture and more.
Miscellaneous
Best Buy: Black Friday deals on select electronics including AirPods, TVs, laptops and more.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Holiday deals include up to 40% off select footwear, 25% or more on clothing, up to 30% off outdoor gear and more.
Target: New sets of Black Friday deals dropped each week, including clothing, technology and more.
Ulta Beauty: Holiday deals include a free 23-piece beauty bag with any $70 online purchase, free Kylie Bare Velvet Lip Kit with any $25 makeup purchase and individual deals on other makeup products.
Walmart: Black Friday sales on home goods, electronics, toys and more.