The arrival of spring brings the promise of rainy days in periods that can last a week at a time. Such dreary weather can only be made drearier if you take your canvas shoes out for a stroll and come back with your foot drowning in dirty rainwater. It's time to take your shoe game to the next level and treat yourself to a pair of rainboots.
When it comes to rainboots, you want to make sure you're looking for something made out of rubber or PVC. Rubber boots are the most traditional because of their durable nature and their guaranteed water resistance. PVC differs in that it is lightweight and more affordable, and while it's not as sturdy or as long-lasting as rubber boots are, they are still a great alternative for someone on a budget. Sturdy yet comfortable soles are especially important for ensuring stable footing on slippery surfaces and giving you better traction.
With these factors in mind, we've found six different boots to keep you warm, dry and comfortable this spring, whether you're hiking, puddle jumping or simply taking a walk to class.
UGG Women's Chevonne Ankle Boot
$59.95 - $60
Constructed out of waterproof PVC and packed with a sheepskin insole, these UGG boots are the perfect accessory for a rainy day. The inside is lined with textile to keep some extra warmth inside, and the rubber sole is excellent for maintaining good traction. Several reviewers note how they couldn't believe the high quality and commend them for their comfort and style.
These boots come in women's sizes five to 12 and in colors black, charcoal, navy and ribbon red.
Petrass Women Rain Boots
$25.49 - $26.89
These fashionable boots look like they're quilted from the outside, but are actually thoroughly waterproof. They're perfect for more dressy looks because they're so much more lightweight than clunky and are easy to slide on and off the foot. Many shoppers love to mention the extreme comfort. It's cozy for feet of all shapes and sizes and is guaranteed to keep you dry from even the muddiest puddles.
These boots come in women's sizes five to nine and in colors beige, black, blue and grey.
DKSUKO Wellington Boots
$18.99 - $33.99
The Wellington boots are one of the most traditional rainboot looks. These are non-slip and incredibly durable, made to last through the harshest of weather. They reach mid-calf, offering extra protection for your legs. These boots come in bright colors for those meant to stand out on even the darkest of days. Shoppers love the boot's style and just how sturdy it is for everything from puddle-splashing to garden work.
These boots come in women's sizes five to 10 and in colors yellow, black, army green, blue and pink.
Nautica Men's Duck Boots
$49.98 - $63.65
The duck boot has become a classic look when it comes to finding boots that are stylish yet can bear the elements. These boots are made of vegan leather and offer a design guaranteed to keep your feet dry. They have a grip bottom for extra traction that becomes especially useful when hiking or traveling. Many reviews love how exceptionally warm they are.
These boots come in men's sizes seven to 14, offering a wide option for some sizes, and in colors tan pebbled, kelby-tan, charcoal/black, tan/brown, arno-black, arno-brown, arno-tan, brown/black and kelby-black.
CLC Custom Leathercraft Rain Wear
$14.24 - $23.94
These men's boots are made of a seamless PVC polyblend that's waterproof and super flexible to ensure absolute comfort. Despite their height, these boots are ultra lightweight. They also feature a removable and washable contour cushion insole that offers arch and heel support. Shoppers love wearing these boots for more heavy outdoor activities and commend how easily pants can tuck into them.
These boots come in men's sizes seven to 13 and black.
Amoji Unisex Ankle Chelsea Rain Short Boots
$27.99 - $32.99
These Chelsea-style rainboots are the perfect basic shoe for any person's look. These boots are made of matte, easy-to-clean material that's completely waterproof. They offer an elastic design that makes it easy to slip on and off. Shoppers love the anti-slip qualities it has, making it a perfect shoe for restaurant work as well as for the outdoors.
These boots come in women's sizes six to 12 and men's sizes four to 10, and in colors black, brown, olive, black black, burgundy, navy black, navy, and olive black.