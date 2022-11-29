Online shopping
Are you worried about your holiday shopping list that’s piling up? Buying gifts for all your friends and family can add up — especially on a college budget. However, many retailers offer student discounts that many students don’t use. Before you click “pay,” check this list to see if there’s a discount you might miss. 

Websites like Student BeansUNiDAYS and ID.me are sometimes needed to access student discounts. Still, all you need to do is create an account with your university-affiliated email, and a code will be generated for you. 

Outdoor Voices

This popular fitness brand offers students a 20% discount in-store and online, as well as other perks like rewards and early access to new items. Simply sign up with your UC email to start saving. 

Reebok

This is one of the best student discounts around. Reebok offers 50% off for students through Student Beans, UNiDAYs or ID.me. The discount also works on sale items so you can save big on Reebok products.

Apple

Apple offers education pricing to college students and their parents. From devices to Apple TV student plan subscriptions, visit their education prices page to learn more. You can also find more deals on Apple products like iPads and Apple Music through UNiDAYS. 

Nike

Nike offers a 10% student discount through their website. All you need to do is verify your student status by following the steps on their website. 

Ugg

Ugg shoes make a great winter gift to keep your loved one’s feet warm. Ugg offers a 10% student discount through UNiDAYS. 

Alex and Ani

Save on jewelry for a special someone with this 20% off student discount through ID.me. 

Glow Recipe

If you’re looking for a vegan, cruelty-free skincare line for your beauty-guru friend or family, Glow Recipe offers a 15% student discount through Student Beans.

Target

Target is popular among students for their wide selection. Simply enter your information to verify your status on their website as a student and get 20% off. 

Aerie

Aerie has a wide variety of apparel, from swimsuits to cozy winter sweaters. They also have small accessories and beauty products for stocking stuffers. Unlock a 20% student discount through UNiDAYS. 

NOBULL

This high-quality fitness wear brand sells apparel, shoes, stocking stuffers and more. Take advantage of a 10% discount through ID.me. 

Converse

Converse has shoes and apparel for everyone, and they offer a 10% discount when you verify your school details on their website. 

Ray Ban

A good pair of sunglasses is always appreciated, even in the winter. Ray Ban offers a 25% student discount through ID.me. 

Gymshark

Give the gift of fitness wear and take advantage of a 10% student discount at Gymshark through Student Beans. 

Manscaped

If you’re looking for a gift for your dad, brother or partner, Manscaped is a popular men’s grooming brand that offers a 20% discount through ID.me. 

Casetify 

A new phone case or tech accessories make great gifts for friends. Through UNiDAYS, you can get 15% off.

Champion

Champion is a stable for clothing and outerwear. Unlock their 10% student discount through ID.me. 

Hey Dude

This shoe is becoming increasingly popular, and you can get a 20% student discount on a new pair of shoes through Student Beans. 

Life and Arts Editor

Brianna Connock has been with The News Record since the fall of 2020 as a contributor, staff reporter and now as life and arts editor. She has previously interned as a correspondent with Gateway Journalism Review.