Are you worried about your holiday shopping list that’s piling up? Buying gifts for all your friends and family can add up — especially on a college budget. However, many retailers offer student discounts that many students don’t use. Before you click “pay,” check this list to see if there’s a discount you might miss.
Websites like Student Beans, UNiDAYS and ID.me are sometimes needed to access student discounts. Still, all you need to do is create an account with your university-affiliated email, and a code will be generated for you.
Outdoor Voices
This popular fitness brand offers students a 20% discount in-store and online, as well as other perks like rewards and early access to new items. Simply sign up with your UC email to start saving.
Reebok
This is one of the best student discounts around. Reebok offers 50% off for students through Student Beans, UNiDAYs or ID.me. The discount also works on sale items so you can save big on Reebok products.
Apple
Apple offers education pricing to college students and their parents. From devices to Apple TV student plan subscriptions, visit their education prices page to learn more. You can also find more deals on Apple products like iPads and Apple Music through UNiDAYS.
Nike
Nike offers a 10% student discount through their website. All you need to do is verify your student status by following the steps on their website.
Ugg
Ugg shoes make a great winter gift to keep your loved one’s feet warm. Ugg offers a 10% student discount through UNiDAYS.
Alex and Ani
Save on jewelry for a special someone with this 20% off student discount through ID.me.
Glow Recipe
If you’re looking for a vegan, cruelty-free skincare line for your beauty-guru friend or family, Glow Recipe offers a 15% student discount through Student Beans.
Target
Target is popular among students for their wide selection. Simply enter your information to verify your status on their website as a student and get 20% off.
Aerie
Aerie has a wide variety of apparel, from swimsuits to cozy winter sweaters. They also have small accessories and beauty products for stocking stuffers. Unlock a 20% student discount through UNiDAYS.
NOBULL
This high-quality fitness wear brand sells apparel, shoes, stocking stuffers and more. Take advantage of a 10% discount through ID.me.
Converse
Converse has shoes and apparel for everyone, and they offer a 10% discount when you verify your school details on their website.
Ray Ban
A good pair of sunglasses is always appreciated, even in the winter. Ray Ban offers a 25% student discount through ID.me.
Gymshark
Give the gift of fitness wear and take advantage of a 10% student discount at Gymshark through Student Beans.
Manscaped
If you’re looking for a gift for your dad, brother or partner, Manscaped is a popular men’s grooming brand that offers a 20% discount through ID.me.
Casetify
A new phone case or tech accessories make great gifts for friends. Through UNiDAYS, you can get 15% off.
Champion
Champion is a stable for clothing and outerwear. Unlock their 10% student discount through ID.me.
Hey Dude
This shoe is becoming increasingly popular, and you can get a 20% student discount on a new pair of shoes through Student Beans.