On Valentine’s Day, as people across the world show their affection for their romantic partners, friends or other people close to their hearts, there is one tried and true gift that has become nearly synonymous with the holiday: a box of chocolates. Here is a list of candy shops close to the University of Cincinnati (UC) for all your confectionary needs this Feb. 14.
Maverick Chocolate Co.
Inspired by owner Paul Picton’s travels and the candy he would bring home for his wife Marlene, Maverick Chocolate Co. began when the Pictons decided to start their own world-class chocolate here in Cincinnati, opening up shops in Findlay Market and Rookwood Commons. Selling unique flavors combinations such as a lemon lavender white chocolate or Kentucky bourbon dark chocolate, along with plain chocolate bars with cacao bars of various origins, Maverick Chocolate Co. provides its customers with a chocolate experience unlike any other in the city by shipping in cacao beans from across the world and inviting the public to come in and see the chocolate process unfold from bean to bar.
Findlay Market location: 129 West Elder St.
Rookwood Location: 2651 Edmondson Road
Ruby’s Chocolates
Owner Melinda Muller started Ruby’s Chocolate after years of making chocolate candies out of her kitchen for special occasions and holidays that received rave reviews from friends and family. Now with a storefront in Oakley, Muller invites the public in to try her chocolate which has quickly become a local favorite. The shop specializes in truffles with some of the most popular flavors including the bacon brownie along with black raspberry cheesecake. In addition to their year-round lineup, Ruby’s Chocolate is serving up various Valentine’s Day themed treats such as milk chocolate conversation hearts, breakable hearts featuring a candy and chocolate filling, chocolate covered strawberries and more.
3923 Isabella Ave.
Chocolats Latour
Selling their chocolate online as well as in coffee shops and specialty grocery stores across the city, Chocolats Latour, also known as The Chocolate Bee, is an accessible option for those looking to gift loved ones with candy this Valentine’s Day. Made in the Northside, many Cincinnati local businesses, such as the Coffee Emporium, Jungle Jims and Bee Haven stock products from Chocolats Latour. Specializing in truffles and brittles made out of owner Shalini Latour’s kitchen, this month Chocolate Latour is also offering a number of decadent Valentine's Day treats, including heart and lip shaped chocolate bars, almond crunch, peanut butter melts and more, available to purchase online.
A list of where to purchase products from Chocolats Latour can be found on the shop’s website.
Sunshine Caramel
Those looking for something sweet for someone in their life who isn’t a fan of chocolates can check out Sunshine Caramel, a local candy maker that is available online and ships to customers’ homes or can be arranged for local pickup. Cycling through a monthly selection of caramels, February marks the return of Sunshine Caramel classics such as sunshine orange caramels, espresso caramels and banana foster caramels. For Valentine's Day, the shop is offering a festive take on their usual sea salt caramel, which is covered in milk chocolate and shaped into a heart with and decorated with heart sprinkles and a red and pink chocolate drizzle.