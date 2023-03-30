Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.