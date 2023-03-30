In the heart of Ludlow Avenue, on the north side of the University of Cincinnati's (UC) campus, you'll find a variety of establishments that draw influence from various cultures — whether it's a Mexican restaurant, an Indian grocery store, a Native American jewelry shop or delights from another heritage.
Nestled seamlessly among these establishments is Kilimanjaro African Heritage — a small store that seemingly transports a slice of Africa's vibrant art markets to Cincinnati. Specializing in handmade art, jewelry and clothing, Kilimanjaro features signature items from across Africa, where owner Titus Nzioki first had the idea to start a business.
Nzioki, born and raised in Kenya, was first introduced to selling art by his father, who sold his own carvings and art pieces. Being so close to selling art back home, it was a natural fit when Nzioki began traveling across the United States with his own mobile art store — nearly 30 years ago.
Since then, Nzioki's business has seen a few variations— stationed in Kenwood Mall for two years and eventually moving to Clifton, where Kilimanjaro has stood strong since 1998.
In multiple decades of running an art store, Nzioki has found his niche market in Cincinnati, where foreign businesses like his can thrive.
"Right down the street, there's shops from Mexico, Cuba, India and China," Nzioki said. "If I was going to survive with this business, this is the location to do it."
The long-standing nature of Kilimanjaro is also due to the products inside the doors — many of which are difficult to find in Cincinnati, according to Nzioki.
Inside the shop, you'll notice a wide selection of African art — wooden sculptures, traditional masks, handmade jewelry and clothing. Nzioki carefully selects each piece in the store during his occasional trips to Africa, where he purchases most of his store's items. Kilimanjaro's products are sourced from independent vendors all over the continent — in countries such as Kenya, South Africa and Ghana.
The variety of countries included in the store's inventory creates a visual sea among the shelves, which are stocked with vibrant colors and intricate designs. On one rack, you'll see a selection of hand-weaved hats; on another, you'll see a wooden carving of a zebra or a granite sculpture depicting a mother and child.
"Owning this business keeps me connected to Africa," Nzioki said. "The best part of owning my own business is that I'm my own boss here. A lot of foreigners don't get to travel back home, but doing this allows me to."
Throughout its time in Cincinnati, Kilimanjaro has created a unique relationship with its customers by creating one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect Africa's spirited culture, according to Nzioki.
The business has also established connections with the UC community — in addition to its loyal customers. Nzioki is currently creating graduation stoles for spring 2023 graduates within UC's African American Cultural and Resource Center (AACRC), who will don the traditionally designed robes on graduation day.
"There are a lot of people who can relate to Africa," Nzioki said. "Everywhere in the world has African art—even Picasso made it. African culture is very rich, and it attracts many people."
Kilimanjaro African Heritage is located at 310 Ludlow Ave. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.