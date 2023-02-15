As a student at the University of Cincinnati (UC), you’re surrounded by restaurants perfect for a night of fine dining—fancy or casual. Whether it’s Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati or any other nearby area, it’s hard to go wrong when selecting the right place for some food.
However, another popular dining area is just one bridge crossing away from Cincinnati—which contains an up-and-coming restaurant. If you’re looking for a reason to explore Northern Kentucky, this cosmic-feeling fried chicken spot may be your calling.
Just a short drive from the Newport Southbank Bridge that connects Ohio with its neighboring state, you’ll find Galactic Fried Chicken (GFC) – a hole-in-the-wall shop that’s everything fried chicken.
The restaurant, located in Dayton, Kentucky, is a bustling spot day and night. GFC is owned by co-owners Shane Coffey and Kathy McDonald, a married couple who both spend time working in the kitchen and serving the Dayton community.
After stepping inside the doors, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped into an intergalactic sci-fi arcade—with the walls draped with things like a life-size print of a carbonite-frozen Han Solo, a movie poster depicting the Iron Giant and, naturally, a large flag that shows Galactic’s logo: a chicken riding a rocket ship into outer space.
This is the exact aesthetic that co-owner Shane Coffey aimed for when converting his food truck into a restaurant during the spring of 2020. A former UC football player and self-professed nerd, GFC is a culmination of many of Coffey’s life experiences—whether that’s being a chef on a private island in Turks and Caicos or dishing out meals across the city from a food truck.
This place differs from any regular sci-fi-themed restaurant out there, though. Along with the visual aspect of GFC, their fried chicken is what sets them apart.
Some of their most popular menu items include fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, loaded fries and vegetarian jackfruit nuggets. The chicken at GFC is unique in its ingredients—with their tenders being one of the few gluten-free options in the fried chicken scene.
Their breading, made with rice flour instead of traditional wheat flour, was a choice made by Coffey based on the breading’s crunchiness—a “happy accident” that resulted in a gluten-free fried chicken recipe, according to Coffey.
As implied by the name, Galactic Fried Chicken has one priority: serving chicken that’s out of this world. This is done by focusing on what Galactic does well, according to Coffey.
“We want everything that we do to be simple and perfect,” Coffey said. “When you do simple stuff, you can’t screw around.”
Another aspect of Galactic’s goal is to be a friendly staple in their community, a sentiment that GFC shares through their motto, #PositiveWillPrevail, which they share across their social media pages and menus.
“I always tell the staff: We do good food, but what people enjoy is kindness and great customer service,” Coffey said. “That’s what makes good food great. Someone’s always going to say hi to you as soon as you walk through the door.”
Galactic Fried Chicken is located at 624 6th Ave., Dayton, Kentucky.