Alongside the historic homes and colorful murals of Clifton Heights, bustling storefronts pack the sides of W. McMillan Street on the south side of the University of Cincinnati's (UC) campus. Longstanding or not, you're bound to notice one of these eye-catching stores, cafes or order-up windows — all squeezed together and just a short walk from campus.
Among these businesses, Duttenhofer's Books stands out as a local treasure — serving the local academic community from its roadside shop for over 47 years. The shop was founded in 1976 by former UC Geography professor Stan Duttenhofer, who opened the business to cater to UC's growing student population, according to current owner Kim Steinsiek, who has been running the store for the past 33 years.
Nowadays, the store's function is the same as during its inception — selling used books from all over the world to college students, professors and passersby.
Along the store's front counter sits 18 book-filled boxes — a new donation from a UC professor. Throughout the week, Steinsiek meticulously unpackages each book one by one, penciling in the price on each of the inside covers and sorting them inside a sea of shelves. The racks are packed with books of various genres and eras — and as you walk through the store — the smell of aged books wafts through the air, seemingly transporting your senses into another decade.
The shelves are lined with a wide cross-section of book types, peeking out among the crowd — like world maps, classic Western fiction novels and murder mysteries. The old books are tightly packed, creating a cozy atmosphere that invites visitors to explore and discover new titles.
Duttenhofer's Books specializes in "smart books," which Steinsiek defines as volumes that fit within the academic arts, like literature, poetry, history and philosophy. Most of the store's supply of literature comes from customer donations, which allows them to maintain a robust collection of books — ranging from five different centuries, according to Steinsiek.
"The legacy of our culture is keeping things from so long ago," Steinsiek said. "We're able to keep these books around because books [in general] are made to last. We've done things like keeping them away from sunlight and moisture. [And for example], we know that big books lay flat to protect the spine over time."
Duttenhofer's Books has become an integral part of the UC community, being one of the only places near campus to find unique copies of old books—which is especially important to customers in the digital age, according to Steinsiek.
"Being around UC, it's really fun to have a replenished supply of educated people around us," Steinsiek said. "It's a pleasure being around educated people who value these books."
Despite the challenges of running a small business, especially a bookstore, with a plethora of heavy lifting and logistical challenges, Steinsiek continues to maintain the store's financial accounts and take online orders—packaging orders sent all over the world.
Duttenhofer's Books is more than just a store — it's a place for UC's literature lovers to find well-preserved copies of seemingly long-lost pieces of text.
"Our favorite thing is great copies of good books," Steinsiek said.
In a world where digital content has become the norm, Duttenhofer's Books stands out as a reminder of the importance of preserving print culture. With its rich history and impressive collection of books, it's no wonder that Duttenhofer's has become a beloved local institution.
For those looking to donate books to Duttenhofer's, the store accepts donations through its website or by phone.
Duttenhofer's Books is located at 214 W. McMillan St.