Around the University of Cincinnati (UC), there's no shortage of options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat. From Thai to Mexican and everything in between, the food scene in Clifton is delicious and diverse.
On the east side of UC’s campus, you will find a deli that manages to incorporate food inspired by various cultures around the world, all in one spot.
Cincy Gourmet Deli, located on Jefferson Avenue, first opened in 2021 and has since become a local favorite for passers-by and students on their way to class.
The spot is a mid-sized sandwich shop that's big on flavor. With a focus on fresh ingredients and classic deli recipes, this place offers a taste of the “Big Apple” right here in Cincinnati.
Their menu consists of various types of cuisine, like traditional American breakfast, hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, burgers, Mexican dishes, salads, juices, smoothies, desserts and more.
The shop is heavily inspired by the fast-paced and distinctive sandwich shops that are consistent staples across America’s big cities, according to owner Alex Alaumaidi, a long-time New Yorker.
“Before coming [to Cincinnati] I had the idea to open a shop like this for a long time,” Alaumaidi said. “When I moved here, I wanted to do everything like they do it in New York.”
Some of their most popular menu items include:
Chopped Cheese Sandwich: A New York classic, this sandwich consists of ground beef, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and melted cheese on a hero.
Falafel Tacos: A blend of Mediterranean and Mexican dishes, these tacos are served on a corn tortilla with falafel, tzatziki sauce and cilantro.
The Milanesa Sandwich: Based on an Argentinian and Mexican favorite, this sandwich is served on ciabatta bread with breaded fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese and mayo.
The Sassy Sandwich: Served on a toasted bagel, this breakfast sandwich includes eggs, avocado, tomatoes and feta.
Cincy Gourmet Deli has occupied its spot on the corner of Jefferson and University Avenue for nearly two years. However, the process of opening for business was a tricky one, according to Alaumaidi, who searched for the shop’s current location for over two years.
Because of its close vicinity to UC’s campus, Cincy Gourmet Deli has become close-knit with members of the student body. One example is the restaurant’s interior design, which was crafted by DAAP student Amber Wasinski.
Behind the counter, you'll find Alex and his team of sandwich artists, putting together each order with care and precision. Along the wall next to the ordering station, you’ll find coolers that are stocked with sodas, cold brew coffees and energy drinks to complement your order.
With a menu that features both classic deli fare and modern twists, Cincy Gourmet Deli is a must-visit for UC students, locals and anyone who loves a good sandwich.
Cincy Gourmet Deli is located at 2832 Jefferson Ave.