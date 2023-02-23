If you’re having trouble satisfying your pre-class morning hunger, look no further than Bagel Brothers Cincinnati – located at the tail-end of Calhoun Street, en route to class for many University of Cincinnati (UC) students.
Bagel Brothers has been one of the longest-standing restaurants around UC’s uptown campus, cementing itself as a local favorite for Clifton’s passersby.
The shop has been serving up fresh bagels, pastries and sandwiches to the UC community since 1990, when brothers Nick and John Georgiton first opened the doors for business. In the 32 years since Bagel Brothers’ inception, the menu’s focus has stayed consistent – focusing on meals that suit an early morning meal or a light lunch.
The menu items at Bagel Bros. generally fall into four categories: bagels, salads, sandwiches and sweet pastries. Some of their most popular menu items include:
- Omelet sandwich: Contained in a bagel, this omelet sandwich holds all you need for a successful breakfast—with the option to add cheese and sausage to the egg.
- Muffins: The ideal complement for a hot cup of coffee, these muffins are available straight from the oven with flavors of apple cinnamon, blueberry, banana nut and cranberry.
- Turkey bacon club: Served on a croissant, this sandwich is the middle ground between Bagel Brothers’ breakfast and lunch options. Along with chips, this sandwich includes tomato, lettuce, mayo and cheese of your choice.
Bagel Bros. also offers weekly breakfast and lunch specials that are perfect for a complete meal while simultaneously protecting your wallet. For instance, the weekly specials from Feb. 19-26 include:
- Breakfast Special: Sausage, Egg and Cheese on a bagel or croissant served with a small coffee or juice.
- Lunch Special: Lunch meat of choice on a bagel or croissant with lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard. It’s also served with chips, pickles and a soda.
Despite sticking around Cincinnati for multiple decades, the restaurant’s operations and theme have remained true to Bagel Brothers’ mission – even throughout a shift in ownership. In 2000, the Georgiton brothers sold the business to their sister Alecka Hines and her husband Carey Hines—who now fully manage the restaurant’s operations.
Since stepping into ownership, the pair have incorporated features like catering and delivery—which is perfect for the fast-paced Cincinnati environment, which is full of hungry students and workers, according to co-owner Alecka Hines.
“We do a lot of catering in the local hospitals since there are so many [major hospitals] around here,” Hines said. “It feels honoring to be here all these years and serve so many people coming through our shop."
Inside the store, an ordering counter immediately greets you inside the door—revealing the selection of freshly-baked bagels, muffins, donuts and pastries behind a glass panel. The air is sweet with the smell of freshly puffed dough lining the various red-hot ovens.
Bagel Brothers Cincinnati is located at 347 Calhoun St. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.