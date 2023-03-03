Along the east side of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus, you’ll see eateries of all kinds – pizza pubs, sandwich shops and everything in between.
On a trip down Short Vine Street, however, you might notice the bright red and yellow colors that line the side of a long-standing Clifton restaurant. Inside, owner Dwan Ward watches meat slowly cook as a sweet, honey-like smoke fills the air and customers line up through the doorway.
Back in 2000, owning a restaurant was a distant thought for Ward, who first started cooking for his hungry colleagues at the Middletown, Ohio, fire station. A native of Bellamy, Alabama, Ward first arrived in Ohio in 1998 while pursuing his firefighting career – eventually moving on to food service after impressing his coworkers with his barbecue creations.
Since then, Alabama Que was born and has become a staple in the Clifton community—opening for business in May 2012 when the restaurant relocated from its west-side Cincinnati location.
Spending many of his formative years in Alabama, Ward’s food creations are heavily influenced by southern cuisine and his own family recipes. Alabama Que’s menu consists of all things barbecue – ranging from smoked meats to traditional southern sides.
However, Alabama Que differs from other restaurants of similar style and aims to be on “the healthy side of barbecue,” according to Ward, who intentionally focused his menu on non-pork products – opting for dishes made with turkey, chicken and beef in addition to pork options.
Some of Alabama Que’s most popular menu items include:
Turkey Tips: Alabama Que’s signature turkey tips are a fan favorite that sells “between 1,600-2000 pounds per week,” according to Ward. Made from the tenderloin of the turkey, the turkey tips are marinated overnight and smoked for four hours. Then, the bite-sized pieces are saturated with papaya juice and apple juice before being oven-baked and served.
Messy Mac: This bowl of mac and cheese has a flavorful twist—with the option to mix in turkey tips, chicken or pulled pork.
Desserts: Alabama Que’s desserts range from cobbler to pie to pudding. Some dessert highlights include peach cobbler, banana pudding and lemon cake.
Although Alabama Que has made an influence around Clifton, the restaurant isn’t Ward’s first time making an impact on the UC community. A former Bearcats football player, Ward spent his undergraduate and graduate years studying at UC. This connection to campus, in combination with Clifton’s upbeat tempo, is what makes his restaurant such a draw for students, according to Ward.
“I used to hang out on this strip when I was a kid and now, I own a main staple of the community,” Ward said. “It’s neat knowing I accomplished that. I couldn’t have picked a better location of where my store is.”
Alabama Que has also made an impression on the UC student body, who consistently occupy the restaurant’s ordering window. “People come to our shop because of how we cook our food,” Ward said.
In the back of the building, Ward begins the smoking process in the early hours of the day—as the meats begin their sometimes 12-hour-long slow-cook. The meats lay in a hollowed-out metal contraption—resembling an oil tank—for hours while basking in thick smoke. The smokers, built-in to the concrete, capture exhaust from burning charcoal or wood, depending on the meat. Finally, after a day-long series of steps that add levels of flavor at each turn, customers dig into Alabama Que’s signature dishes.
In a sea of restaurants on Short Vine Street, Alabama Que has found a way to stand out with its bright colors and savory aroma. Ward's dedication to southern cuisine and healthier barbecue options has made his restaurant a staple in the Clifton community and a go-to spot for UC students.
Alabama Que is located at 2733 Short Vine St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.