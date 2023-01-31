Around the University of Cincinnati (UC), it’s possible to experience various flavors from around the world – with cuisine options from India, China, Mexico, Thailand, Italy and many others close by. However, at this shop on the east side of UC’s campus, you’ll experience the tastes from a country that remains unique in the Clifton food scene.
Al-Madina Market & Grill, located on W. Corry Street, is a Lebanese restaurant-bazaar hybrid that brings the Mediterranean right to your dinner plate.
The store is divided into two sections: an ordering station and a shopping area, which are both designed to give you a sample of Lebanon’s classic dishes. The market side of Al-Madina carries the necessities for cooking Lebanese food at home, like imported spices and canned goods.
Above the ordering counter, the menu board lists some definitive Middle Eastern-style meals, like shawarma, falafel and Fattoush salad. They also have a variety of mezze plates, snack-size dishes usually served as appetizers in Lebanese dining – like hummus, baba ghanoush and spicy potatoes.
Some of Al Madina’s most popular menu items include:
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich: Rolled up in a pita wrap and hot to the touch, the chicken shawarma sandwich is the way to enjoy shawarma while on the move. With thinly sliced and marinated chicken, the sandwich is served with veggies and a creamy tahini sauce. ($9.99)
Falafel: 10 bite-sized round pieces made with chickpeas, parsley, garlic and onions. Each falafel is deep fried to give it a crunchy, yet soft texture. ($10.99)
Fattoush Salad: A traditional Lebanese salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and pita chips. The salad is also topped with a citrusy and oily house dressing ($8.99)
Baklawa: A Lebanese version of a classic Turkish dessert, this pastry has a flaky exterior that’s filled with crushed nuts and drizzled with a sugary glaze. ($9.35)
Baba Ghanoush: Blended into a fine puree, this appetizer is made with eggplant, tahina, lemon juice, garlic and salt. The dish is typically served with pita bread for dipping. ($13.99)
Inside, employees move behind a glass-paneled production line where you can see the falafel frying and the sandwiches being wrapped. Behind the ordering counter, two vertical rotisseries, called shawarma spits, spin and slow cook racks of meat—which the chefs shave off piece-by-piece with a saw-like knife. With the aroma of freshly roasted meats and vegetables in the air, it’s easy to feel like you’re in a Lebanese eatery.
The name Al-Madina, which is Arabic for ‘the city,’ is a perfect descriptor for the restaurant, which works to recreate the dining atmosphere from its place of origin across the globe. Whether you're a UC student looking for a quick bite or a local looking for a taste of the Mediterranean, Al-Madina is worth a visit.
Al-Madina is located at 60 W. Corry St. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.