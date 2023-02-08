Whether it’s romance, friendship or self-care, Valentine’s Day is the universal day of love – and Cincinnati is the perfect city to celebrate it in.
Romance
A visit to Fairview Park provides a sense of allure to those who visit, surrounded by evergreens and sycamore and with a clear, romantic view of the city. The park – roughly a 10- to 15-minute walk from the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus – is a convenient date for those without any form of transportation. There are many picnic tables located throughout, which would make this a perfect spot for some takeout – preferably your date's favorite. To make it even more romantic, bring some blankets for warmth and spice up the picnic tables with cute decorations to create a picture-perfect memory for both you and your loved one.
Traveling just outside the Clifton area, Krohn Conservatory is offering a sculpture exhibit called “Ceramics in the Garden.” This exhibit includes over 60 sculptures from three different regional artists. For couples who enjoy art and scenery, this would be a divine location to celebrate love. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.
Friendship
Hosting a Valentine’s Day get-together with a theme of your choosing can be a delightful way to spend time with those close to your heart. For cheap decoration options, check out a local thrift store or Dollar Tree. To make this party even more festive, have everyone bring a dish or drink that is Valentine’s themed, like chocolate-covered strawberries or heart-shaped pizza. A little decor and food can make this party special for everyone on Valentine’s Day.
For friends who like to create, a day of crafts may be ideal for you. Connect and engage with your friends through creation by collaborating on a piece of art together. A fun way to do this is to set a timer for five minutes, paint or draw on a canvas and after the five minutes are up, trade your artwork with other friends and add to their pieces and repeat the process. For those that may need supplies, check out Indigo Hippo, located in Over-the-Rhine. This is an affordable craft store where one may find all they need to create.
Self-love
Show yourself some love this holiday through flowers. Adrian Durban Florist is located at the corner of Clifton Avenue. Being so close to campus, this florist is easily accessible to students. There are a variety of bouquets to choose from, and the option to create your bouquet. Spending an afternoon building a costume bouquet is a fantastic way to show yourself some love on Valentine’s Day.
Another option for those looking to spend some time with themselves this Valentine’s Day would be to give yourself a spa day. There are spas all around the Cincinnati area including Inner Peace Organic Spa. This spa offers a variety of services from massages to facials, ranging in price. Located only about a 10-minute drive from campus, this spa would be a nice place to enjoy Valentine’s Day and show your body some appreciation.
Regardless of who you spend your day with, Valentine’s Day is the one day a year love should be greatly celebrated, and Cincinnati is a wonderful place to do so.