The “War Photographer” is a chilling but inspiring ride that takes its viewers deep into the mind of award-winning photojournalist James Nachtwey and various cohorts while they capture gruesome and violent atrocities of war to drive home the grim responsibility photojournalists have as they tell their stories through their photos.
“War Photographer” was released in 2001, earning critical acclaim for producer Christian Frei and its star, Nachtwey. It follows Nachtwey’s photo-documentation through a micro-cam of a post-war Kosovo, the riots of Jakarta, Indonesia, infighting in Ramallah, Palestinian, and Thokoza, South Africa, during war – along with the gruesome images of war.
However, the central idea of the documentary is not just to simply show horrifying images of burning buildings, injured people and death. While showing the horrors of war is an important asset of the documentary that is done well, it is only a part of other thought-provoking themes viewers will experience while watching the documentary.
Although the documentary is over 20 years old, its timeliness and relevance are still potent to this day. Nachtwey makes a call to action throughout the viewing: Just because you do not see bad things happening, it doesn’t mean there aren’t bad things happening. One second you are sitting in your room relaxing, and in that very same second, across the globe, a mother has lost her child. In a way, a photograph is all that is necessary to remind you that there are those struggling through war, famine, and other horrors.
Nachtwey emphasizes the responsibility photojournalists have throughout the viewing to take these photographs so that the world at large can see the atrocities and act. Hearing about horrific events can spur sympathy but seeing the results of a family home being bombed invokes stronger sympathy. Nachtwey’s primary objective is not to show grotesque images, but to actively remind people about the suffering of others through his photos. He admonishes the media outlets of the current day in the documentary; mostly that most media outlets sell to advertisers who do not want their product or medium tainted with children with scars.
Nachtwey credits audiences as well, believing that most people want to see when and where a major tragedy is occurring. However, he often restates that something must be done about the suffering of these people all over the world, an important lesson not often adhered to. Nachtwey asks viewers to mull over a question: “What is the point of seeing something if your next action is to simply scroll over?” This is a major lesson for the modern era of media consumption; sure, you are seeing bad things, but what are you doing about it?
The documentary continues to be relevant today as the struggle to bring light to the suffering of the misfortunate around the world continues. The documentary is a must-watch for aspiring photographers, mainly as a reminder that photographers shouldn’t take advantage of people’s suffering to make a living but to immerse themselves in these situations to truly understand how these victims feel.
Nachtwey employs various shots of him dodging debris and bullets, covering his mouth from tear gas, and so on and so forth. As a viewer, you appreciate the meticulousness of Nachtwey and his compelling scenes, but you are quickly filled with feelings of disgust and sadness at the scene of a fellow human being suffering. It invokes your inner humanity as you look at a photo of a young boy skinny to the bone who hasn’t eaten in weeks.
“War Photographer” is important to view today for one reason: the feelings it invokes. While watching, viewers begin to feel sadness and sympathy for those suffering; temporarily forgetting that these events occurred over 20 years ago. In developed and non-developed countries, there are people suffering day in and day out.
In a way, people sometimes can understand the impact a photo can have. Nowadays we take photos every day; some are meaningful, and others are not so meaningful. It is up to the common citizen however to see these photos and seek a way to make changes. Nachtwey could’ve easily taken many of his photos from afar but chose not to. The reasoning? He wanted us to feel the same helplessness as those in his photos. To have a weapon against tyranny and injustice to put into the papers and magazines, a message reflected by the newsrooms around the world to this day, through the power of the lens.
The documentary is available on DVD and the streaming service Kanopy.