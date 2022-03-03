“Three Months” is a coming-of-age dark comedy set in 2011, showcasing how H.I.V. isn’t a death sentence the way it’s usually depicted in gay films.
Based in Florida, our main character Caleb – played by Troye Sivan – tells his story, who learns on the eve of his high school graduation that he might have been exposed to H.I.V. due to a broken condom. This revelation leads him to a support group where he meets Estha – played by Viveik Karla – a South-Asian gay teenager who also may been exposed to H.I.V.
“Three Months” follows the journey of the two characters as they navigate how their life could be affected if they test positive.
The two are on two different paths of their story. Estha has not come out and is scared to do so in fear of his parents withdrawing their love from him. Caleb, meanwhile, is out and about – although that’s not the movie’s primary focus.
Caleb’s best friend, Dara – played by Brianne Tju – is a lesbian and stays supportive right at Caleb’s side throughout the film. His grandmother – played by the lovely Ellen Burstyn – is the grandma that everyone wishes for; she’s supportive, loving and a heartwarming source of comfort for Caleb throughout his journey.
Over the course of three months, Caleb and Estha’s relationship grows and Caleb shows powerful vulnerability. Although he remains a too-cool-for-school type of guy, it doesn’t push the character trope of being an angsty teen.
As a queer person of color, this film resonated tremendously with me. In a way, I felt seen, for although Caleb is a white, gay man, the movie portrayed him simply as a guy just living out his life. There wasn’t a significant moment where he had to come out, because he was already out. He was looking for love, but from outside looking in, it displayed how he truly needed to accept and love himself first.
“Three Months” wasn’t depressing, it was hopeful, rather. If I could base it around a song, it’d give the same energy as Billie Eilish’s “my future.”
I’m glad it focused primarily on Caleb’s point of view as well, because Estha’s narrative has been long played out in LGBTQ media, always the focal point of gay films and I’m truly tired of seeing it.
Troye Sivan played Caleb wonderfully as well, and I hope to see him in more roles, for I felt he depicted modern gay life the best way possible.
I felt this movie fell in-between the gaps of “Love, Simon” without the stereotypical tropes and “Call Me By Your Name,” without the controversy surrounding that film. This film wasn’t perfect by any means, but it’s going in the right direction of gay movies. It was the perfect blend of a gay story with immaculate vibes.
Overall, I felt this tearjerker – happy and hopeful tears, not sad – was exquisite for a modern gay movie. And I hope to see more gay films like this in the future. This film is now streaming on Paramount+.