Twice a year, top fashion designers and brands come together to show the world what they have to offer to the fashion industry. Their best collections are showcased along with the most notable supermodels of mankind, featuring bold prints merging with vibrant colors, unusual textures, unique designs and beautiful silhouettes, and each garment having a story to tell.
As usual, the top four fashion capitals across the globe – New York City, London, Milan and Paris – showcased their one-of-a-kind designs last month for fashion week.
Below are my top favorite collections from various designers of fashion week.
Feb. 11 – 16: New York Fashion Week
Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano is an American fashion designer who has been on my radar before due to “Project Runway.” His fall collection lived up to my expectations and ended up being one of my favorites.
Christian’s collection ranged from dark hues of solid black to a refreshing shade of blue along with other pops of color such as lime green and patterns galore. Although his collection is intended to channel the Victorian era colliding with “The Matrix,” his garments reminded me of a beautiful night surrounded by calming waves of the Pacific Ocean.
His diverse range of body types included in the show proved that his collection is inclusive for all. Each outfit complimented not only a variety of figures, but different complexions as well. From sleek vinyl pants to large garments that floated effortlessly on the runway I would say that Christian Siriano’s collection deserves a round of applause.
Feb. 18 – 22: London Fashion Week
Roskanda
London Fashion week was full of strong and daring designs, but there was one designer’s collection who took my full attention and captivated me. Roksanda Ilinčić, a Serbian fashion designer, produced a neutral color pallet with a twist.
Her collection at first started off with silk caramel browns and mustard yellows with a hint of blue and green in between. Yet, as the collection continued down the runway, a beautiful explosion of colors started to emerge. Oversized puffer jackets with long coats, blazers and trousers were submerged with vibrant oranges, yellows and greens with a dash of pink and red every now and then.
This collection had an out-of-this-world feeling with over-the-top large garments. If I had to choose an outfit for the Met Gala for this fall, I would pick from the Roksanda collection.
Feb. 22 – 28: Milan Fashion Week
Versace
I absolutely adored Versace’s collection. Donatella Versace stayed true to her word that their cast of women for fall-winter 2022 is exciting. From the beginning of the fashion show all the way until the end, I felt empowered and inspired as a young woman.
Every garment was matched perfectly with strong hair and makeup. Each model looked fierce and confident in what they were wearing. The clean-cut edges of each piece pulled all the looks together. The vinyl pants paired with a corset was a bold move, but looked incredible.
The collection’s color pallet consisted of a nighttime vibe in shades of black, dark purple, chartreuse, candy apple red, pink, a black and white houndstooth pattern and an accent color of sky blue.
Although I loved the collection, I would have liked to see a wider variation of different body types. The entire collection to me screamed girlboss, but didn’t portray this message with body inclusivity.
Feb. 22 – March 8: Paris Fashion Week
Hermés
Usually when I have trouble on deciding what to wear, I’ll choose to wear all black. I feel like it’s a color that has impact; it’s bold and strong all on its own. In Hermés’ collection, half of the wardrobe consisted of all black attire, but each piece had a unique element to it, such as sheer fabric with intricate patterns tied to an abundant amount of leather.
In the beginning of the collection, I loved the simple yet elegant contrast between the pure white and black. The rest of the collection consisted of olive green, teal, baby blue and brown. I thought this was a nice touch because although I do love solid black, a pop of color is always nice.