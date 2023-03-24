Much like 2022, it's looking like 2023 will be another strong year for horror movies. Recent releases like "M3gan," "Skinamarink" and "Knock at the Cabin" all brought something unique to the horror genre. Also, with "Evil Dead Rise" and "Beau is Afraid" coming next month, there seems to be no shortage of solid horror flicks on the horizon.
We also recently got a new installment to the "Scream" franchise with "Scream VI." I was admittedly excited for this one and binged all the previous entries before it was released. It totally delivered on those expectations. If there's one word I would use to describe the "Scream" franchise, it would be "consistent." All of them are very fun and engaging in their own way and stick to a reliable formula for the plot while sprinkling some on-the-nose humor for good measure. There are always memorable scenes and characters that stand out for each installment.
Taking place three years after "Scream" (2022), we see sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) under the attack of another Ghostface killer after moving to New York. While "Scream VI" doesn't drastically change the formula significantly, it still delivers some good scares and an intriguing mystery regarding the killer.
The biggest change "Scream VI" brings to the table is that it takes place in New York City rather than the fictional town of Woodsboro, California. This is a welcome change, as the series explored everything it could in Woodsboro throughout the past entries. There are memorable scenes that take advantage of the Big Apple, such as a very tense subway montage where our core group gets separated.
I really admired how "Scream VI" rewards your loyalty to the franchise. Legacy characters from past entries, like the snappy reporter Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and FBI Special Agent Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), contribute to the plot meaningfully. This movie's Ghostface also leaves the masks of all the previous killers at the crime scenes, hinting at the killings' motivation in a clever way. You get the sense that the filmmakers care about the past films of the franchise.
The self-awareness and meta-humor that the series is known for is amplified in this entry. Characters will have meetings to discuss the "rules" of previous movies that help determine who the killer is and who might get killed off. There was one moment I particularly loved where a character is watching a movie at home, and moments before they get killed off, someone in that movie is shouting, "you're next!" repeatedly.
I enjoyed the performances of most of the main actors in this one, especially Jenna Ortega as Tara. She sells the stressful scenes with her facial expressions and panicked dialogue, which makes sense given that she is fighting for her life. The surprise favorite character for me, though, was Chad (Mason Gooding), the nephew of a past victim of a Ghostface killer. He just had such good comedic timing with his lines that gave some levity during the movie's more serious moments.
My biggest complaint with "Scream VI" is that some characters survive ridiculous stabbings or injuries that surely would have left them dead. Of course, you could take that as commentary on how franchises will keep certain characters alive to ensure that people will come back to watch the next entry, but it did distract me a bit.
Regardless, "Scream VI" is a fun movie that lives up to the reputation of past entries while delivering something new. If you're a fan of the franchise or horror movies, I'd recommend checking it out. And just a hint: make sure you stay after the credits for a surprise.