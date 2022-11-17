Harry Styles stars in the romance drama, "My Policeman" as a homosexual character still in the closet, all while in a love triangle with actors David Dawson and Emma Corrin.
While watching the beginning, it was reminiscent of the 2017 film "Call Me by Your Name," but those feelings faded away as the movie progressed. As a queer person, I decided to cut these types of queer films out of my life for my sanity.
The movie is adapted from a novel by Bethan Roberts under the same name. It follows the story of Tom, a policeman (Harry Styles), falling in love with Marion (Emma Corrin). Then, Patrick (David Dawson) comes along and causes Tom to fully reflect on his feelings for both characters. All while being based in 1950s Britain, where homosexuality is illegal, and that's another quandary faced.
Something unique was how the movie made it seem like Patrick and Marion were a better match for each other, but it's later revealed that Tom and Patrick have crossed paths romantically. And the film flashbacks to the 1950s continuously and then goes to the present, all while using Patrick's journal as a timeline.
Throughout the film, Marion's homophobia is a spectacle as her character isn't a raging homophobe but one who uses statements of "it's just not natural" to support her homophobia. But it makes sense as she is a woman from the ’50s and views gay relationships in an unflattering light. There is a moment in the film where she is the worst as she lashes out due to her betrayal from her husband, Tom and Patrick.
If Harry Styles wasn't in this film, I don't think it would've received as much press as it did since there's nothing revolutionary about this hazy LGBTQ+ period drama. And with the success of his previous film, "Don't Worry Darling," it's guaranteed to make some noise.
Dawson's character is the one who shined most, and Styles has scenes of outburst, which seems like it would draw Oscar press, but it's comical to view. It felt similar to his intense outburst scene in "Don't Worry Darling." The sex scenes between Styles' and Dawson's characters showcase the difference between both relationships. Notably, they were great scenes of lust and displayed passion, making it a film highlight.
While it's far from a bad film, nothing is unique, and it remains stagnant until the very end. Unfortunately, there's no character development with any of the characters until the very last second, and it ends with a cliffhanger.
If this is the continued direction for these tragic gay period dramas, it can at least go the "Call Me by Your Name" direction by making it somewhat aesthetically pleasing. But all we get is the depressing landscape since this takes place in Britain, and the stereotypical Britain seaside waves and windy, cloudy days are what to expect, unfortunately.
The film received a limited theater release but is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.