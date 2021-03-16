Note: This review contains light spoilers for the Netflix film “Moxie.”
Netflix’s new young adult feminist movie is fun, entertaining and empowering - if not a little bit cheesy. “Moxie,” based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu, stars Hadley Robinson as Vivian, a shy high school junior who is starting to become fed up with the sexism at her school that everyone accepts, students and teachers alike.
Vivian is angered by the harassment new student Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña) faces from football captain Mitchell (Patrick Schwarzenegger), which includes him spitting into her drink after threatening her for always acting “so difficult.” This harassment cumulates at the football pep rally where the annual list comes out that ranks girls based on their appearance in categories like “Best Rack” and “Most Bangable.” A new category is on this year’s rankings that calls Lucy the C-word.
Days after defending Mitchell’s actions as annoying to Lucy, Vivian somewhat randomly rushes out of the pep rally and decides to create Moxie, a feminist zine inspired by her mom’s Riot Girrrl days.
Vivian secretly distributes Moxie throughout her school, where, slowly, girls start banding together and form a Moxie group to question and call out sexist behavior and policies at their school.
On its surface, “Moxie” is a fun movie with easy-to-root-for characters, but that’s one of its main problems, as almost every other character is more interesting than Vivian. Lucy is fiery and passionate about changing the school’s toxic culture. Soccer team members Kiera’s (Sydney Park) and Amaya’s (Anjelika Washington) mission to prove they should be as respected as the football team is inspiring. Kaitlynn’s (Sabrina Haskett) embarrassment after being publicly told by the school principal to go home for wearing a tank top is a familiar high school struggle. Even Claudia’s (Lauren Tsai) struggle to support a cause she believes in and make her immigrant parents proud is a more interesting and relatable storyline than Vivian and her sudden interest in feminist issues after finding her mom’s old posters and zines from her Riot Girrrl days.
The messages in “Moxie” are pretty heavy-handed at times, such as when Principal Shelley (Marcia Gay Harden) shuts down Lucy’s use of the word harassment and indirectly blames the #MeToo movement for causing young women to express “their discontent about everything in every direction.” At one point in the first hour of the movie, a girl sits on the floor shuffling a deck of cards when she contemplates the unfairness of the king being worth more points than the queen card.
In an attempt to promote a positive message, “Moxie” is bogged down with too many half-explored ideas and storylines that leave the audience feeling unfulfilled and a little confused. “Moxie” tries too hard to shoehorn in every major issue that it leaves them all feeling empty. With less than 20 minutes left in the movie, they introduce a sexual assault subplot. Like the rest of the movie, it is well-intended, it felt sloppily handled with the small amount of screen time it got.
Still, this doesn’t mean “Moxie” was without its bright spots. The side characters, made up of mostly newcomers, were hilarious and heartfelt and Nico Hiraga shined as Seth, Vivian’s cute skater boy love interest who is an early supporter of Moxie.
While some of the movie’s emotional moments missed the mark, some were successful in making the audience angry at the institutional sexism women face every day and proud of these young ladies for standing up for what they believe in, even when they face consequences and backlash.
Looking past the cheesy moments, “Moxie” is an enjoyable movie with some genuinely empowering moments that’ll make you want to jump off the couch and find your own group of Moxie girls.