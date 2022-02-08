Mitski is not the “sad girl” you want her to be. She is angry, funny, satirical, critical and wickedly aware of the world around her. Her latest album, “Laurel Hell,” comes from the depths of these parts of her, born as a result of the singer’s realization that she couldn’t quit the music business yet, despite her desire to do so; she had one more album she was contracted to make for her label.
Despite this uneasy birth behind her music, make no mistake: Mitski comes to this album with her full heart. She explores the idea of what it means to be a flash of brilliance, and furthermore, what it means when the flash subsides.
This is not to say her work in any regard falls short to her previous albums, “Be the Cowboy” or “Bury Me at Makeout Creek,” but the singer has a new view on what the fame machine means to her. The first single she released from the album, “Working for the Knife,” is a cutthroat analysis of the work she has put in to realize her dreams. Only to sense that perhaps the vision she holds of her dreams may never exist. The track opens with hollow sounding synths, a common sound we continue to hear in this album, and is filled with an uneasy, maybe even nihilistic, energy.
What differs most about this album is that Mitski is no longer the waxing poetic, image-based lyricist we have come to know. Instead, she is more blunt, more direct in her speech, and she asks listeners to just listen.
A standout on the album is the haunting opening “Valentine, Texas,” where she taunts the idea of a new identity. “I’ll show you who my sweetheart’s never met,” she sings. In doing so, she teases listeners that she is not the performer they continue to perceive her as.
Mitski is dimensional and this song captures that. Starting with a simple and minimal beat, the song transitions into an explosion of blending sounds and a total surrounding to the listener. It follows the narrative she creates of believing that changing her perspective will allow her to continue to chase this dream of being in control of herself. She ends on the lyric, “Let me watch those mountains from underneath,” and sings, “And maybe they’ll finally, float off of me.”
A heavy ’80s influence can be found throughout this album. The previously mentioned haunting synth sound continues to permeate songs to create a joyous facade. It's ironic, and hilarious in its own right for Mitski to lean so heavily into these “traditional” pop sounds for an album she theoretically never wished to make, Most prominently, this sound dominates the tracks “Should’ve Been Me” and “The Only Heartbreaker.”
In “Should’ve Been Me” the track is poppy and upbeat, yet the lyrics show a self-destructive pattern of love and relationships. What Mitski does with this track is show that she no longer is the longer on the sideline, but rather, she takes control of her own narrative to shut herself out from the possibility of unconditional love due to her being too difficult to understand. The story of this song shows a man leaving the singer for a woman who is seemingly her clone, but happier. It is easy enough to believe Mitski does not want to be understood, at times she seems unable to understand her own dreams.
How can she expect us to understand her as well? It feels like a familiar callback to the longing and aching heart Mitski once used to possess, nights where she asked if it could get better. She now seems to accept it won’t get better but at least she can find a wry joy in the idea of being loved for the stage persona of herself.
“Love Me More” is reminiscent of an ’80s power pop ballad to the likes of Kate Busch and Pat Benatar. This track arguably captures most directly Mitski’s lean into a more commercialized sound. But understanding the nuance of how we ended up here creates a complex listen. The glittery sound covers the anxiety of day to day, the anxiety of not meeting the expectations of those around us. The haunting synths return again on this track to remind us that even when we fully embrace the ideas of what happiness should look like, or in this case sound like, it still masquerades a more melancholy origin.
While a common theme permeates all the songs – the idea of being a flash of light embodied – the sound of the album feels cluttered at times. Pop with narrative with blunt statements with slow laments leave the album feeling separated from track to track.
In 2016, Mitski told “The New York Times” she would love to just be happy. This album captures her desperate attempt at finding happiness where she is but being trapped in a disillusioned reality of fame and love. Her own confusion on what these realities are compared to her dreams carries over to the discombobulation of the syntax from track to track.
Ending the album is “That’s Our Lamp,” a disco backed track that ends strangely optimistic and symbolizes her final attempt on this album to break away from the sad girl persona so forcibly assigned to her. This ending of optimism leaves a listener confused, yet equally hopeful. We want Mitski to understand her dreams and happiness, even if it means leaving us behind. But as the two lovers of the song share a cautious reunion, one can’t help but feel as if Mitski is once again offering her artistry back to the world.