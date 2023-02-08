January is typically a slow month for new movies. It’s usually when movie studios put out their lower-budget movies after having wrapped up the Golden Globes and with the Oscars right around the corner. Despite its release date, I always had “Missing” on my radar because I thoroughly enjoyed its predecessor, “Searching” (2018).
While “Missing” isn’t a conventional sequel with returning characters and a continuing plot, it is more of a “spiritual sequel.” You don’t need to see “Searching” before “Missing.” The plot loosely resembles that of Searching, and its main “gimmick” of taking place entirely on computer/phone screens or security footage is also present.
The horror movie “Unfriended” (2014) was similarly presented exclusively on a computer screen. What “Searching” and “Missing” are better at than “Unfriended,” though, is taking advantage of their format and accurately portraying what the internet is like. The main characters will do things like Facetime or call other characters, do internet research related to the investigation and search files on their hard drives for clues.
While “Searching” was about a father looking for his missing daughter, “Missing” tells a similar story but with the roles reversed. June Allen (Storm Reid) is left home alone after her mother Grace (Nia Long) leaves on a vacation to Columbia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). Storm Reid really does carry a lot of the movie with her likable performance as June, and I was thoroughly impressed with her expressive range here.
Grace leaves June with a bit of money for food, but she spends most of it on booze for parties with her friends. We get glimpses of their parties through Instagram posts, Tik Toks, and livestreams. June, a bit hungover, gets a reminder on her computer that she has to go to LAX and pick up her mom and Kevin. At the airport, we can see that June is eagerly awaiting their arrival with a sign, but they never show up despite their plane landing. “Missing” is a movie that relies on its bombshells and plot developments, so I won’t go further than that.
The mystery itself is enjoyable to watch unfold, and there are some tense segments here and there. I do think the narrative tension is impressive, but contains too many twists for my liking, resulting in a loss of realism. There was one moment, in particular, during the conclusion that took me out of the movie.
Something that I really admire about “Missing,” is its attention to detail when it comes to how difficult it would be for a high schooler to investigate this case. Most of the people June contacts are Columbian, and since she can’t speak Spanish, she has to use google translate. June can’t physically visit the locations Grace and Kevin were at, so she hires someone on TaskRabbit, a freelance labor website, to go in person to investigate.
Unlike the father in “Searching,” June is a lot more fluent with technology since she has grown up with it. She understands that adults will be more likely to reuse the same password and can seamlessly multitask on multiple different windows and applications. I also appreciated how once the investigation goes viral, podcasters and TikTokers spread conspiracy theories about June and Grace, presumably for their own gain. It's these small technical details that make it clear to me that the makers of the movie understand how tech and social media work.
If there are any further criticisms I have with “Missing,” it's that its conclusion falls short compared to “Searching”. As previously mentioned, I thought it had a few too many plot twists after a great setup. “Missing” also tries to capture the emotional parent-sibling message “Searching” had, but it doesn’t hit as hard for me. “Missing" is still a great drama/mystery movie though, and I would recommend checking it out along with its excellent predecessor “Searching.”