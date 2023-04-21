Much like the previous installments to the Rocky franchise, "Creed 3" takes viewers through a compelling tale about confronting your past and finding new hope. The big question is: Did Adonis Creed do just that?
The film opens up seven years following the events of "Creed 2" after Creed successfully defeated the overwhelming Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago, killer of Adonis' father, Apollo Creed, all the way back in "Rocky IV." Creed has long since retired and begun a new life as a boxing promoter, focusing on his family life. His wife, Bianca, and daughter, Amara, are major emotional anchors for Creed throughout the film.
The addition of Amara being fully deaf, taking after her mother's progressive hearing loss, was also a nice touch. The constant conversation in ASL added a layer of realism to the film and reassured audiences that this family is still functioning well, particularly with Amara taking after her father in his feisty ways.
However, a blast from the past in Damian "Dame" Anderson rocked Adonis' world. Fifteen years earlier, Donnie found himself in a fight with Leon, the abusive foster father of Adonis and Damian. The fight ends with Leon's groupies attacking Donnie, following up with Damian, who had a few years on Donnie, brandishing a firearm to end the scuffle. Officers show up just for Donnie to run away, leaving Damian to be arrested. As a juvenile with priors, Dame had been sentenced to 15 years in prison. And thus, the biggest challenge Donnie would face in the film was one 15 years in the making, running from the past.
Throughout the film, Donnie makes it apparent to his entire family that he has no reason to revisit the past. To him, he made it. He became a multimillionaire and started a family – what is there to revisit? Surely, this could've been something that he could've locked away in a jar and found peace by ignoring his regret for what happened with Damian.
Too often, however, burying down feelings ends up failing due to the reminders of your shortcomings, in this case, the resurgence of Dame, who is back with a vengeance. "He's fighting the world, and he's trying to hurt people," said Duke, Donnie's former trainer.
"Creed 3" is a stellar piece that focuses on how mistakes from the past should be handled. In his directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan, in my eyes, told a stunning tale through the struggles of two brothers and how even through everything, they were able to confront their issues instead of finding ways to avoid them. Donnie learned that burying it away wouldn't ease the pain, with Dame learning that getting to the top wouldn't fix his burdens either. By coming together, these two brothers were able to find their peace in the ring successfully and can now look toward the future.