Two years after his breakout hit "What's Poppin," Jack Harlow kicked off his "Come Home the Kids Miss You" tour with a sold-out crowd at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in downtown Cincinnati.
As the lights went down, all that could be seen was the shadow of the 24-year-old rapper from Louisville. The venue erupted as Harlow began performing "Talk of The Town" from behind a curtain. The crowd only grew louder when the curtain dropped, revealing the rapper illuminated by red lights as he transitioned into the upbeat-song "Dua Lipa."
The crowd's excitement never waned during the nearly four-hour show. Excitement swelled with the first opening act, The Homies, an up-and-coming rap group from Louisville. The Homies' set was energetic from the start, and, despite not being well-known, their engagement with the crowd was a perfect way to start the show.
The second opening act was the popular rap duo, City Girls, from Miami. The duo came with a DJ and backup dancers, accompanied by their music videos playing on a large screen behind them. The crowd engaged excitedly with the pair, getting exceptionally animated when they played hits "Jobs," "Act Up" and "Twerkulator."
For the show's first half, Harlow used the stage screen to display colorful graphics and performed songs mainly from his album "That's What They All Say."
After performing "Route 66," Harlow ducked behind the stage as a video began playing on the screen of him driving to a house. The screen lifted, revealing a realistic garage setup with a basketball hoop and hose, along with a band playing music inside.
The house even displayed a Joe Burrow jersey framed on one of the walls. Harlow ran back out onto the stage, changed out of the black sweatsuit jacket he previously sported, and donned a black t-shirt.
Harlow used the garage props many times during his set, first having a competition where he picked three audience members, giving them three chances to shoot a basketball into the hoop successfully. If successful, he promised them free merchandise or concert tickets to any show of their choosing. Two of the three audience members were able to shoot a basketball into the hoop.
Later, Harlow pulled on the hose, claiming that he wasn't sure if it worked, before turning it on and spraying water directly into the crowd. He apologized through fits of laughter, though the crowd was amused.
At this point, Harlow is just as known for his personality as his music, and for good reason. Harlow spent as much time interacting with the crowd as he did performing, stopping to talk to the audience. He indulged the crowd in stories of how he lost his virginity, past relationships, the pressure he felt to prove he was more than a one-hit wonder and how much he enjoyed his time in Cincinnati. He shared how he had spent some days in the city before the performance, eating at Keystone's Mac Shack in Clifton. Harlow even reminisced about his travels to the city in the past, lauding Cincinnati as Louisville's neighbor. He then asked if anyone in the crowd had traveled across the bridge to attend the show, which received a rowdy response from the crowd. He used these cheers to transition into the song "Face of My City."
Throughout the show, Harlow performed 25 songs, both from previous albums and his most recent album. Toward the end, he played his biggest hits, including "What's Poppin," and his verse from the Lil Nas X hit "Industry Baby." Harlow then promised to return to Cincinnati before ending with his latest hit, "First Class."
The show was better than I anticipated. I left the venue feeling that I had gotten my money's worth. I hope that Harlow delivers on his promise to return to the city. I would love to see him again, and I think you should too.