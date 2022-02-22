Celebrity beauty brands have been announced like no other. Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner all have beauty brands that are highly lucrative and popular. Ariana Grande has also launched a beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, but is it worth it?
In an interview with Allure, Grande announced r.e.m. beauty is a collaboration with Forma Brands, a curator for another popular brand, Morphe. The brand has been rolled out in sections, the first drop consisting of eye shadow, mascara, false lashes, mascara, eyeliner, highlighter and many lip products.
The first product I tried was the Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker ($16), which I found fascinating because of how the models on her website wore them. I bought three – “Booked n Busy,” “Popular” and “Full Out – of the four shades.
I have conflicted feelings about this product. First, when applying the lip stain shade, "Popular," it felt like I was using a dried-out marker on my lip. It lacked pigmentation all around but showed up after reapplying over four times. It led to something patchy, emphasized my lines and it clung to the dryer parts of my lips even though I moisturized heavily. However, after applying one of Grande's lip glosses over the patchy piece of work, it masked it wonderfully, to my surprise. I believe the staying power would be strong but wearing this alone is not pretty. On the contrary, the other lip stains were more pigmented but had the same results as the shade, “Popular.” I still love this lip stain as it's natural-looking, but it's heartbreaking it doesn't work best alone.
The following product I got was the On Your Collar Matte Lipstick ($19) in the shade, "Drive-In Movie." My first thought while unboxing this lipstick is that it's so cute and fits Grande's space aesthetic that she was aiming for compared to the other products. The lipstick was reminiscent of an astronaut's helmet, with the top displaying the color of the lipstick. When I applied the lipstick, I blotted it on to get a natural outcome, and after blotting it on, it had the effect of "your lips but better." After admiring the color, the formula and scent reminded me of M.A.C. Cosmetics matte lipstick. I found the lipstick to be comfortable, and it was mask-proof. Overall, I will definitely buy more lipstick shades as it's cruelty-free compared to M.A.C. cosmetics.
On Your Collar Plumping Lip Gloss ($17) is the third lip product I bought. I bought two (VCR & Scrunchie) of the nine shades. While opening this, I thought it was interesting that it was a squeezy tube compared to a dopha applicator. However, when considering this choice she made, it may have been done for makeup artists as it would be easier for them to use on clients. But upon application, I loved it and thought it brought my lips to life with a slight tingle. If applied heavily, it will be stringy, but it's not sticky and very comfortable if applied liberally. However, I would buy more shades in the plumping lip gloss.
The product I was most excited about after Grande continuously raved about it was the Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss ($17). My first reaction after unboxing it was that it was tiny for the price and it looked like a lip gloss from the beauty supply store, only it would be cheaper there. And it was also the same applicator as the other lip gloss stated above. While applying on my bare lips, my first reaction was that it really tingled and plumped in 30 seconds. It has a vanilla mint scent, and it's also not sticky whatsoever; it's incredibly comfortable to wear. And after applying this to Grande's other lip products, it made an excellent combination. Overall, I genuinely believe this was the standout of the lip products.
While trying the lip products out for over a week, I found some of them great, but the lip stain markers were the biggest letdown. After thinking upon this, it breaks my heart to say this as I'm a huge fan of Grande; I feel her line isn't innovative and unnecessary. Since her line is only online, it's not worth the wait as there are many substitutes at Ulta Beauty already. However, if you’re expecting something that’ll blow your mind the way her perfume line at Ulta does, I would lower your expectations.