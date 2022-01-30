Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers for “Insecure.”
Black people have appeared on television for many decades, but "Insecure," a comedy-drama on HBO Max, has finally shown the world that it's okay to have a show where Black people are unapologetically themselves. Although representation of people of color is improving on the big screen – it only took a couple of decades – we have been portrayed as anything, but simply ourselves.
"My lawyer John Mays, always talks about how we're either portrayed as sub-human or super-human," said Kendrick Sampson, who plays Nathan on "Insecure" while being interviewed by The Real.
In Hollywood, Black people have been portrayed as criminals, gang members, in and out of prison or otherwise known as thugs. If we're not shown robbing a store, we have to be on the complete opposite side of the spectrum of being super strong emotionally and physically to conquer thousands of obstacles in our lives.
However, Issa Rae, the director of "Insecure," created so much more than another show in the industry. For five seasons, "Insecure" dives into many topics that are not only relatable, but very familiar for young Black men and women navigating modern-day, real-world trials and tribulations.
At the beginning of the series, the pilot episode has the perfect exposition of what to expect. We witness the main character Issa who works for an after school non-profit organization called "We Got Y'all," being bombarded with questions from children while standing in front of a classroom.
The children don't hold back their opinions about her. "Why you talk like a white girl?" "What's up with your hair?" "Is this what you always wanted to do?" Issa states that she's a 29-year-old-woman with a college degree who works in the nonprofit world because she likes to give back. She's been with her boyfriend for five years, and she intended to wear her natural hair the way it's styled.
As if that wasn't enough, another child asks, "Why aren't you married?" She quickly responds with she's just not.
Within five minutes into the show, Issa becomes instantly relatable due to her unmasked insecurities and pondering how different her life would be if she decided to go after what she wants. She even starts to question what her life would be like if she were more like her best friend Molly, a lawyer.
However, even though Molly seems like she has her life all figured out, she too is facing internal and external adversities not only in her work life but also in her personal life. Together they both are confronted with the hardships of something everyone who is human struggles with - dating.
Issa went from dating Lawrence for five years, interested in Daniel, an old high school friend, and dating Nathan – a man with southern charm. I personally was team Nathan for a while due to wanting Issa to have a fresh start with someone who was completely separate from her past, but in the end, Lawrence fans triumphed.
We witness a new Issa who no longer has insecurities during the season finale. She is working on the career of her dreams with the man of her dreams. Although Issa didn't foresee being a mother figure to a child that isn't hers, she seems more than happy to reunite with Lawrence for the second time around. From Issa, I've learned that your happy ending in life most likely won't look like everyone's idea of a fairy tale.
Along the way, there were many mistakes made by most characters on the show. Despite their mistakes, they always found their way back to their roots.
I've truly never watched a show where I felt like I was on a journey with the main character. When Molly or Issa experienced a heartache, I was right there on my basement couch tearing up along with them. At the same time, I've also never watched a show that made me laugh so hard that I almost peed my pants.
Overall, "Insecure" was a refreshing comedy-drama that all young Black adults could relate to. For once, there's a show in the industry where Black people can be Black without being "sub-human or super-human."