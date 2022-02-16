Cincinnati-based rock band, In The Pines, is a band of dreamers. Their music is self-described as “a thematic junction of youth, mysticism and psychedelia,” an adept description for music that is also made for the “down on your luck” dreamers. Nothing speaks to this longing more than their new album, “Impossible Daze.”
The album captures the thematic story of a delusional man in love with a disillusioned girl and the ever-creeping reality of what it means to begin to view someone as a person, rather than a love interest.
The weight of reality never fully sets in on this album, but it sure does come close. The lyrics and instrumentals carry a floaty, twangy vibe throughout the album. It’s easy to imagine that most of the songs were written over a can of PBR beer after sharing tales of the times we used to know.
The opening track is “Birdsong,” setting the tone for the album in terms of theme and sound. While not the most memorable track on the album, it holds strong for inviting listeners to go on this daydream. In “Birdsong,” the narrator of this track is wistful for an easier time, wishing to return to a moment where joy felt easy. It’s a melancholy track, yet still carries hope for a more optimistic tomorrow, “In sorrow seek out happiness, peer through and look at what is left” they sing. But they let the listener decide whether to actually believe this or not.
Following “Birdsong” is “Indifferent,” a track about a woman who’s grown tired of the singer, and him confused where her actions stem from. In The Pines leans more into their rock roots, with grittier guitar riffs and layered, harmonizing vocals. But like “Birdsong,” the track never seems to find its crescendo. In a way, it works, as the singer in both tracks seems to be stuck in a moment of time, his only escape to wish it were different. But it leaves more to be wanted.
The doomed relationship that makes an appearance in song after song should be easy to sympathize for. Time after time, the singer expresses hurt and confusion as to how they ended up here. But as an outsider, it’s more pity than sympathy, as we see the singer stuck in his own fantasies about a better life.
The track “Sweet Darlin” is another easy listen and a reflective piece on an album entirely centered around dreams. What starts to turn the tide is a slightly faster pace and reliance on a thicker bass line. It breaks up the floating nature of the first two tracks, and shows the singer think more on what he can really gain by living in his fantasies of what his life and relationships could be. The lyrics “Well I can’t tell if this is good for me, I want your voice to feel so clear” start to bring in the real antagonist of this album: reality.
And what follows two tracks later is “Well I’ll Be,” a psychedelic, honkytonk jam that really showcases the instrumental abilities of the group. It’s not the lyrics here that are memorable; a truly unique country twang penetrates this song and makes the listeners want to go swing dancing by a bayou. The change is refreshing and needed at this point. Six tracks into an 11-track album may seem a little late for having this change up, but In The Pines owns it.
Ironically, the best track on this album is the one that arguably sounds the least rock. “I Don’t Mind” is a gentle, self-reflective piece on how the singer has received the consequences he deserves for not giving a relationship his all. It’s the moment of the thematic narrative where we can respect the delusional man who finally tells us he does understand the reality before him, but also understands joy can be found in memories. Intentional or not, the story of this album is one of the most engaging elements.
“Jeez Louise” follows next. The track sounds like it’s being played on your grandpa’s radio on his screen porch. It has a static quality to it that teeters between charming and distracting. The lyrics on this track are beautiful, but in a melancholy way. Our delusional man is finally crossing over to the land of reality. His relationship is gone, his path in life isn’t clear, but he still has a life. The choice of tone quality for this track is interesting, it could be a phone call to the disillusioned girl. However, it is interpreted, it offers closure to the singer for the chapter of this dream.
Rounding out the album is “Runnin 2 U,” a dreamy track where the singer finally realizes that to escape the dreamland funk, he needs to be his own catalyst of change. It is a juxtaposition of lyrics versus sound and offers an uneasy end to an easy listening album. The lyric “Can you tell grey from yellow?” is the thematic epitome of what this album is about. How do we find happiness outside of our dreams? And where do we draw the line between our hopes and our realities?
“Impossible Daze” is an album that never reaches its full crescendo, but in a way, it doesn’t need to. It is a reflective album that invites the listeners to reflect with them. While some of the songs can begin to feel repetitive in sound and idea, once the band manages to break out of its daydream, the ideas they explore are captivating. The instrumentals are beautiful, and though the lyrics seem to keep circling back, it still offers a deeper view into the fear of moving forward.
In The Pines is still a relatively newer group in the grand scheme of things, and their sound is still on a journey of its own. The glimpse into what their sound can continue to evolve to be is an exciting enough reason to listen to this album. Giving an hour of your time to go on this daydream with In The Pines is a musical journey to take, the takeaway is don’t let the daydream cloud reality.