With podcasts gaining popularity over the last few years, listeners are consistently searching for new and reliable recommendations.
Whether you are looking for a podcast to turn on as background noise or one that makes you feel included in the hosts' conversations, "Gals on the Go" is an outstanding program with experienced hosts and a guaranteed fun episode that every podcast fan should consider for their next listen.
Since the first episode release, "Gals on the Go" has received over ten thousand reviews, along with rankings of No. 24 in the arts podcast category on Spotify and No. 3 in fashion and beauty on Apple Podcasts.
In early 2018, college students and best friends Danielle Carolan and Brooke Miccio started their podcast with no idea of how large an audience their brand would impact.
During the episodes, the two best friends catch up and share their advice on whatever topic of discussion they choose. These topics range anywhere from navigating life in college, dating advice and skin care routines to ideas on how to get in the mood for the upcoming holidays.
The two hosts cover it all throughout their hour-and-a-half weekly episodes while occasionally bringing a popular guest speaker to share the fun and allow the audience to hear their takes on what topic the podcast may be discussing for that week. Just a few guest speakers Carolan and Miccio have brought onto the podcast include Madi Prewett, Violet Benson and Katy Belotte.
Both hosts reside in New York City, so the gals always share new stories and discoveries in their bustling lives in the city that never sleeps. The hosts' welcoming attitudes and entertaining personalities make listeners feel as though they are at home talking with best friends.
Over the years, Carolan and Miccio have built a significant following through the shared inside jokes and references made on the podcast, making their followers feel right at home. While the show started when both gals attended the University of Georgia, the show dealt with some long-distance episodes. However, they now have their own recording studio in the lower east side of New York City, which they have made home.
Since starting "Gals on The Go," merchandise handmade by Carolan and Miccio has been shipped to listeners across the country, with more merchandise drops coming soon. The newest addition to "Gals on The Go" is the video component, a live recorded version of the show that can be found on the podcast's YouTube channel, allowing fans to not only listen to the episodes but watch them as well. With almost 40,000 followers on the podcast's Instagram and that number growing continuously, Carolan and Miccio both mention exciting plans for the future of "Gals on the Go."