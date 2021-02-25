Many have seen the pseudo inspirational quote, "If Britney can survive 2007, you can survive today." It wasn't until recently, though, that many people started registering the weight of this joke and the heartbreaking events behind it.
For those who haven't recognized the problematic nature of this joke, "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears" lays it all out. The documentary, which first aired on FX and is available to stream on Hulu, is a heartbreaking look at pop star Britney Spears' life and career, with specific emphasis on the conservatorship the singer has been under since 2008.
Walking us through Spears' career, it is difficult not to feel heartbroken while watching the documentary. Pop stars are often fun and frivolous. They provide the soundtrack to our most joyous moments and provide an escape in troubling times— and Spears is no exception. The high-pitched strings of "Toxic" takes everyone back to simpler days, and "Oops!… I Did It Again" is still three minutes and 31 seconds of pure bliss. That's why it's so saddening to see how everyone— the media, her exes, the general public and her own family— has failed her.
The film singles out many celebrities who contributed to Spears' abuse. These names include Diane Sawyer and Justin Timberlake, drawing attention to Sawyer's misogynistic interview questions and Timberlake's behavior after he and Spears split from their relationship. This resulted in backlash against both, but especially against Timberlake. In the days following the release of the documentary, Timberlake released a long called-for apology to Spears—though the apology's sincerity is questionable. The fact that most of the footage used in the documentary is from the early aughts and has gone unchecked until recently is telling of the disregard for Spears' wellbeing and the sexism that plagues society.
Nowhere in the film is Spears' mistreatment as clear as when the film discussed those now infamous two days in 2007. Spears checked in and out of rehab, shaved her head and broke under the pressure of years of constant harassment by paparazzi, mom-shaming and privacy invasion. It's hard to watch and impossible not to ask yourself, "How did anyone let it get this far?"
After this incident, it had seemed like Spears bounced back quickly from what looked like just a lapse in her mental wellbeing. Within a year, she released a successful album and embarked on an equally successful tour. In reality, Spears was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, losing control of almost all of her financial and career decisions to her father, Jaime Spears. Until recently, the conservatorship drew no attention, most likely due to how quickly Spears returned to the music scene.
Of course, hindsight is 20/20. Looking back now, it was clear that Spears has never done well under the conservatorship. The documentary shows us footage from 2008 in which Spears says, "It's bad… and I'm really sad," about her new conservatorship, before breaking into tears. More recently, footage from 2018 shows Spears planning to announce her new Las Vegas residency, making a grand entrance to a screaming crowd, before immediately heading to the exit without announcing anything. As the film mentions, there is even a very successful podcast called Britney's Gram dedicated to decoding potentially cryptic messages in Spears' Instagram since 2017.
If there were so many signs, how were they all ignored for so many years? After all, the Free Britney movement did not exist until July 2019, 11 years after the conservatorship was put in place. The movement has only gained widespread recognition in the past year or so, and some dismiss it as a pointless attempt to solve a non-problem. Hopefully, "Framing Britney Spears" sheds some light on the seriousness of this topic and opens people's eyes to the misogyny and cruelty Spears has experienced.
Fortunately, there has been promising news for the Free Britney movement recently, with a Los Angeles judge ruling against Jaime Spears' petition to expand his control as the conservator of Britney's estate. Though this is a step forward in the fight for justice for Spears, there is still a larger conversation to be had surrounding misogyny and mental health to ensure that no woman, famous or not, experiences the mistreatment that Spears did.