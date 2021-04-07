Featuring jaw-dropping runways, unforgettable performances and a COVID-19 induced seven-month break, season two of "Drag Race U.K." (DRUK)—the international version of "RuPaul's Drag Race" (RPDR)—gave fans everything they needed and more.
RuPaul, the host and internationally famous drag queen, is no stranger to producing amazing T.V.— RPDR has been nominated for 39 Emmy's, winning 19, throughout its 13 seasons and counting. But U.K.'s version was so good this season, it truly separated itself from its American counterpart.
It was clear that Lawrence Chaney, who was crowned the winner of season two, was the front runner, constantly providing viewers with her quick wit and boundless charm. But the best storyline, if there was an award for it, would have to go to Bimini Bon Boulash.
After lip-syncing, a showdown between the bottom two drag queens that week, in the first episode, Bimini steadily worked her way to the final. The real turning point for her came after the queens were forced to take a seven-month break because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The break seemed to be the push Bimini, who is non-binary out of drag and comfortable with all pronouns, needed to propel herself to the top. She owned the second half of the competition, becoming the first queen in Drag Race U.K. history—referred to as "herstory" on the show—to win four challenges.
One of those challenges that she won was "The RuRuvision Song Contest," where the queens were split into two groups, the "United Kingdolls" and "Bananadrama." They were asked to record their own verses for "U.K., Hun?" and perform them on the main stage. The United Kingdolls—made up of Tayce, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and A'Whora—won more than just the challenge, as their version of the song went on to reach number 25 on the Official Singles Chart.
A chart-topping single was far from the only highlight of the season, as the comedy queens came to play during season two. The "Rusical," a staple of Drag Race, featured a parody of the musical "Cats," similarly named "Rats: The Rusical." This challenge was the "first ever live musical," according to Fandom, and it was also one of the best.
Snatch game, another Drag Race staple where the queen's goal is to make RuPaul laugh with their outrageous celebrity impersonations, also left viewers chortling for weeks afterward. Bimini won this challenge, named after the game show Match Game, with her impersonation of English media personality Katie Price. Tayce, who was also a finalist, impressed the judges as well with her hilarious imitation of Australian actress Jane Turner.
Of course, it wouldn't be Drag Race without showstopping fashion, this season being no exception. All the queens had their moment on the runway, except for Joe Black, who Ru infamously told, "I don't want to see any f-cking H&M." From A'Whora's stunning blue gown made in the "Werk Room" to Bimini's incredible acne-themed runway, we were left speechless almost every single time a contestant pulled out the stops.
Somehow RuPaul continues to find ways to make the formulaic reality competition show better and better each year. If you haven't seen the show, what are you waiting for? You will not regret it.