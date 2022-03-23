What happens when the patron saint of hyperpop ditches the brash, maximalist sounds of that genre for the more luscious beats of synth pop? That’s exactly the question that the pop avant-gardist Charli XCX sought to find out with her fifth studio album, “CRASH.”
Setting out to explore top-40 pop and all its frivolity, the singer began her era by declaring that she is a sellout on her “main pop girl journey” and jokingly telling aspiring artists on Instagram to “sell your soul for money and fame” and that “it only gets worse.” Indeed, the lead single, “Good Ones,” released in September was a shift from her usual sound, garnering critical acclaim, yet a lukewarm reaction from her core of hyperpop listeners.
Continuing the lengthy, seven-month album rollout, Charli XCX continued to release songs with a more mainstream sound, proving that she is dedicated to her new main pop girl identity. Now that the album has arrived, it’s hard to say whether or not she is actually selling out, or just critiquing the major label pop machines – but it doesn’t matter. “CRASH” offers listeners pure fun and is the first great pop album of the year.
Its twelve-track run sees the songstress detailing her experiences falling in and out of love, striking a balance between the refreshingly personal and intimate lyrics of her quarantine album, 2020’s “How I’m Feeling Now,” and the impersonal lyrics of her earlier work, such as her 2016 EP, “Vroom Vroom.” Her self-consciousness shines through on “Constant Repeat” in which she infers “I scared you away.” Yet her self-confidence takes center stage on “Baby,” in which she tells her lover, “I’ve got no problem taking full control.”
Introspection takes the wheel nowhere else more than in the closer, “Twice.” With an awareness of mortality not common in pop music, she sings “all the things I love are gonna leave me.” Her personal touches make the album a refreshingly intimate take on dance pop, but never alienates listeners with over-specific memories.
Known for looking to the future for inspiration, Charli XCX pulls from the late 20th century on “CRASH” to almost uniform success. The ’80s-inspired “New Shapes,” the disco-influenced “Baby” and the House-sampling “You Used To Know Me” are all nearly-flawless uses of genres from past decades and are some of her best work since her 2017 mixtape “Pop 2.” Even when the album takes a less than stellar turn, such as in the banal ballad “Every Rule,” she’s quick to get back on course, following it up with the funk-tinged kiss off, “Yuck.”
Although the majority of the album looks to the past, seemingly abandoning her futuristic vision for pop music, make no mistake; on “CRASH,” the old Charli is still in the car, she just simply gets in the backseat. Tracks like the title-track opener and “Lightning” hark back to her digicore days while combining the aforementioned retro sounds to create a more palatable sound for casual listeners without losing any of the punch of hyperpop.
For safe measure, Charli XCX brings in fellow experimental pop singers Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek and Rina Sawayama to varying results, but the move is sure to please die-hard fans of progressive pop.
With few missteps and no complete blunders, “CRASH” is an undeniable joyride. Combining her usual banger-creating abilities with a recent appreciation for personal details, Charli XCX is able to make an album that is as fun to dance to as it is to simply sit and enjoy. Her vision of pop takes the best from the past and the future and the mainstream and the underground, making music that is comfortingly similar yet refreshingly new. The only question left to answer is, will the pop world embrace this vision?