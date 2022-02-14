In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges across the world have been left with the challenge of coming up with unique ways to continue offering their usual services. Although much of the attention of colleges adapting to the pandemic has fallen on online learning, the inability of many to travel during the past two years has meant that colleges and universities have been forced to come up with new ways to show off their campus to prospective students.
One of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) answers to this challenge is to take part in Amazon Prime’s “College Tour” series. Premiering in Fall 2021, the show has highlighted dozens of colleges in hopes of replicating the campus tour for a world in which much of our lives are virtual. UC’s episode of “College Tour,” which dropped on Feb. 8, is a noble attempt at making the campus accessible for those who are unable to make it to Clifton for a tour – though it often falls flat, offering an incomplete and lopsided look of life here at the university.
Perhaps the biggest oversight in the show is the choice to be overly selective in the UC colleges that are discussed. Highlighting only the College Conservatory of Music (CCM), the Lindner College of Business and the medical campus, “College Tour” missed out on the opportunity to spotlight many of UC colleges, programs and professors that might be drawing factors for prospective students. Perhaps most outrageously, the College of Arts and Science, the largest college here at UC, isn’t even mentioned.
“College Tour” focuses so much attention on mostly obsolete aspects of the university, making the program such a substandard look at the university. For example, although the production team tries to pass the 1819 Innovation Hub off as one of the crown jewels of the university, the hub hasn’t gained much attention since Vice President Harris’ visit to it back in April 2021. Simply put, the hub, along with many other aspects mentioned within the episode, is not a large enough part of student life to warrant such attention when other, more important aspects of the university are excluded.
Even when information that a prospective student may find useful is mentioned, “College Tour” over saturates the episode with it. Most noticeably, UC’s Co-op program certainly plays a big role in many UC student’s college education and the fact that it is the university that invented the concept is undoubtedly an interesting point to make note of. However, its many mentions, inserted repeatedly throughout the episode feels unnecessary when the 30-minute time slot gives such little time to cover so much ground.
If UC’s appearance on “College Tour” has one redeeming quality, it is the spotlight that is put on some of UC’s most excellent students and alumni. The 10 former and current Bearcats not only help the program achieve its goal of making the university look good, but they are the truest testament to what is possible at UC and it is always nice to see exceptional students receive well deserved attention. Additionally, the stories and achievements of these students make the program seem like less of a marketing campaign by the university and more of a well-intentioned attempt to introduce the university to prospective students.
Overly sterilized and uneven in content, “College Tour” mostly misses the mark. Its fatal mistake of failing to include crucial information about important aspects of the university makes this program seem less like a stand-in for a campus tour and more like an attempt to simply share trivia about UC, rendering it ineffective.