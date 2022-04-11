The University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music’s (CCM) production of “Sunday in the Park with George,” was as unconventional and extraordinary as the painting the production is based on. Inspired by the genius masterpiece “Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” by Georges Seurat, CCM’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical was emotion evoking and moving for the audience and cast members alike.
The cast and crew involved in the production were able to craft a beautiful and inspiring musical, leaving the audience with a sense of purpose and possibility. The brilliance behind this undergraduate musical resides in their team of directors, those including director Vincent DeGeorge, musical director Julie Spangler, and assistant director Garret Van Allen. The artistic team took Sondheim’s work and ran with it, creating a masterpiece of their own.
“Sunday in the Park with George” was both visually and intellectually stimulating, encompassing aesthetic choices to be easily digested by the audience. Costume designer Iris Harmon dressed the characters in monochromatic looks throughout the duration of act one, with each character sporting a white or slightly off-white look. Despite the singular color scheme used in the costume design for act one, the costumes were accurate to Seurat’s original painting, making the characters distinctive from one another and recognizable from the famous work of art.
The first act delved into the colorful lives of each character and their unique relationships with the painter Georges Seurat. The act focused on Seurat’s inspiration to paint such figures walking in the park, demonstrating his eye for artistic innovation within the domesticity of the park goer’s elite lifestyle. While performing and waiting, the characters created tableaus throughout the production, moving in and out of the arches of the stage. The stills reflected the subjects Seurat studied and painted, bringing the audience into his canvas. The actors expertly demonstrated the emotional dynamics between Seurat and those he painted, employing mechanisms of humor, love, and passion, connecting to the audience in a universal way and creating a heartwarming and moving story for the viewers to remember.
Both the music and acting ensemble were small in number yet mighty in performance delivery. Each song was pertinent to the evolution of the characters and their personal journeys, composed and performed with feeling.
The musical featured technical aspects purposeful to the telling of Seurat’s inspiration. The space in which the production was performed transported the audience into the world of the Sunday afternoon Seurat painted. The musical was able to achieve this by the projection screen outlining the space and staircase the performers used. The projection morphed from a blank white screen, symbolic of a blank canvas, to that of the painting the play was inspired by. This visual element added to the production and brought viewers into Seurat’s mindscape. The additional technological element proved to be a wonderful artistic tool for the production, demonstrating the endless bounds of theater in the 21st century.
Though Sondheim’s work was lengthy in running time, it was rich in quality, with each part of the story necessary to the meaning of the work and its impact on the audience. Between the first and second acts, there was a generational time skip. Act two featured Seurat’s great-grandson, symbolically named George after his late relative. Although time stood in-between the two characters, they held connection and continuity through their experience as artists. Both characters endured harsh criticism by society for practicing their craft. While act one featured members of society speaking openly about their distaste for George’s work, act two represented a modern take on artistic review, demonstrating the brutality of modern society and the facades people embody when interacting with those they are trying to impress.
Act two was a colorful whirlwind, shedding light on what values in life prove most important – children and art. The second act tackled universally relatable subjects, such as questioning personal identity and what it means to follow one’s passion. As the stage lights went dark, the spectators were left with a sense of hope and responsibility. Following, the house lights arose once more, this time shining on the audience.