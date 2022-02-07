Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers for “Euphoria.”
As season two of the Emmy-winning HBO Max show "Euphoria" is halfway through, let's take a look at the most critical moments of the drama so far and their implications for the characters we've grown to love.
Cal's backstory
Cal's backstory was one of season two's more heartfelt and emotional segments. However, one of the most stereotypical gay tropes humanized someone like Cal. While it was heartbreaking to see that Cal is the way he is, Cal is still a terrible person. Still, the dance segment to "Never Tear Us Apart" by INXS warmed many hearts due to how Cal and Derek finally embraced and displayed their true feelings for each other. It felt as if it would've indeed worked, but snap back to reality; as assumed, it's the late 80's, and Cal has a very homophobic father, so nothing was guaranteed. It's still a beautiful but bittersweet moment.
Cassie trying to be noticed by Nate
Another gripping but relatable moment is displayed by Cassie's need for attention from guys. To get up at 4 a.m. and have this detailed skincare, hair and makeup routine just not to get noticed by the cute boy. It's familiar for some, especially during high school to do this meticulous routine of Cassie's. However, it's genuinely pathetic that she's doing this after watching the backstory of her and Nate. Many have done this to get noticed; it's hard to admit, it's awkward to see this unfold on the big screen because we've all been there before.
"I have never, ever been happier"
The infamous sound has been popular on TikTok ever since the actress Sydney Sweeny uttered this monologue confessing her love for Nate. Another part of this scene was made into a meme with Maddy saying, "Bi—ch you better be joking." Before all of this happened, it felt as if a famous crossover scene happened since Rue, Cassie, Lexi, Maddy and Kat were all in the exact location together and conversing. It's weird to think about, but the girls aren't usually seen together like this.
However, Sweeny gave her all in this scene, especially with the line, "I have never, ever been happier." It was amazing to see her finally break down from the teary red eyes to the quivering lips, but it was all a fantasy.
Ali and Rue intense standoff
This scene was as intense and dark as Euphoria has gotten this season. Rue's sponsor and the one genuine person who cared for her has officially given up and realizes it's a lost cause. As Ali questions the suitcase Rue has, Rue is agitated by the questioning, which results in an explosive argument. Then Rue does something so cruel that it's unforgivable; she uses past information Ali has revealed to Rue at a diner against him; and retorts, "Or what, Ali? You're gonna hit me?" Overall, a low blow, and it's compelling to see where this will go and if Ali will forgive her. To understand why that was so brutal to say, it's best to watch Euphoria's special episode of Rue on HBO Max.
"Drink Before the War" meltdown
A wonderful meltdown music moment; it's beautiful to see it all come out to Sinhead O' Connor's, Drink Before the War. From Cal's perspective, it's contrasting because this gay bar was where he was probably the happiest and at peak with life. Seeing him dance and break down to this ballad gave a better perspective of where he was in life than anything he ever said. However, in Cassie's stance, she was drunk, drinking a different bottle of alcohol every time she was shown, and she broke down officially too, and it wasn't a fantasy. For both, it truly displayed them drinking before the war because all of the moments that happened after they both drank heavily were explosive.
The infamous hot tub scene
The first moment of war between Maddy and Nate is in the hot tub with Cassie, Barbara and Kat; the future of their relationship is questioned, which then leads to something so explosive after Nate utters, "No." After reading some commentary online, people who understood Maddy's reasoning were labeled as crazy because Nate said they weren't back together. But others noticed what Maddy meant when she was explaining, "Meaning that when I say it, it means something totally different than when you say it." While it's insane to think like that, it's understandable, and it does make sense.
Cal coming clean
He finally admits he's alone and has been living a lie as being this "family man." When in fact, he says, spiraling, "I'm a fa—ot, sexist, chaser, pig, creep, and I love it." It's all ironic when he says, "You're all a bunch of fu---ng hypocrites," when he was living this double life while saying it's not a regret. But he does say that Nate was his biggest regret; pity may be felt for him since his father says that to his face, it's difficult to after all Nate has done in season one. However, it's admitted that Cal is apologetic about screwing Nate's adolescent with his double life. It's great television to see how all of this unfolded; from all of the built-up emotions of Cal, it brings the question of who's next to have this spiraling moment.
Overall, I've been on the edge of my seat throughout all of these episodes. I believe it will become darker, something explosive will happen, and Drink Before the War was a clue for viewers. While some have a strong dislike towards this show and how this isn't realistic to high school. I find it genuinely authentic, especially if you watch from the outside of others and genuinely dissect experiences from yourself. The number of people who did drugs, had sex, had sex with older men and relationship problems – it's all messed up, but it's realistic. It may not be the same scene in your life, but they have the concept correctly done for relatability.