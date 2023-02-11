Beyoncé announced her long-awaited "Renaissance World Tour" earlier this month, and, lucky for her University of Cincinnati (UC) fans, she's stopping at the Cardinal Stadium in Louisville on July 17 this summer – roughly an hour and a half from campus.
Beyoncé's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," was an infused collection of pop, disco, soul and house tracks. It exuded confidence and has a freeing quality that feels fresh in this day of music. Having lyrics like, "I'm too classy for this world, forever I'm that girl," is needed as gloomy and self-deprecating songs have taken over current music trends.
"My intention was to create a safe space, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom," Beyoncé said in a statement about "Renaissance." And that's what this project enraptured among listeners, with the opening track, "I'm That Girl," setting it off to let everyone know she's here to stay.
While most of the tracks are confident and assertive, some serenades, like "Plastic Off the Sofa," exude warmth and sensuality due to the bass-inducing production and her vocal performance, which scored her a Grammy for "Best Traditional R&B Performance." With nine Recording Academy nominations, "Renaissance" took home four honors.
It did draw some controversy due to the number of samples used on this album. But the usage of samples added an extra flair to the track rather than taking over it completely. For example, Leah Kate uses Kylie Minogue's "Can't Get You Out of My Head" in her song "My Bed," and it's not used appropriately. Kate's song is already lackluster from the start, but when the chorus of Minogue's song kicks in, it completely overtakes the track, and that's how others remember it. In Beyoncé's case, it's already excellent from the start; the sample adds an extra kick to it.
The album serves dedication to the Black queer community as they were able to find solace in this genre of music in the past. Precisely, ballroom culture – with tracks like "Pure/Honey," "Alien Superstar" and the first single, "Break My Soul" – mirror ballroom culture, and the samples used in them were from Black queer figures. And TS Madison, whose voice was used in the track "Cozy," showed appreciation here for understanding Black queer culture. At this year's Grammys, she personally thanked her Uncle Jonny, who exposed this genre of music and culture to her. Overall, this album pays homage to the Black queer community, and Beyoncé does it in a way where it's uplifting, and it feels genuine like she took the time to seek out voices that constantly shift queer culture.
While there have been some releases in 2022 that took a more house approach, this project overtakes it due to the energy it possesses. While Drake has a writing credit for the fiery record "Heated," this one is better than most of the tracks on his attempted dance record, "Honestly, Nevermind.”
There has been a lot of speculation about this tour regarding prices, and many fear it might be similar to Taylor Swift's situation with Ticketmaster. And to make the playing field more even, fans have made tweets like this one regarding Beyoncé’s discography to recite her less popular songs, the one song from “Renaissance” being “All Up In Your Mind.”
While all tracks are solid, the three staple tracks are definitely, “Plastic Off the Sofa,” “Pure/Honey” and “Church Girl.”
The latter is a controversial track as it samples The Clark Sisters, and it's a juxtaposed theme of a woman who goes to church, and who also lets loose. But others have interpreted it as a sexually liberated woman who used to be known as a "Church Girl" in this southern hip-hop record.
Billboard predicts this will be her highest-grossing tour, which seems sensible due to her previous "Formation World Tour," which raked up $256.1 million.
The setlist, costume, and set design have triggered curiosity as Beyoncé has been proven to put on a show. As seen here from her recent extravagant Dubai performance, it’s gained tons of traction all over social media due to that one vocal run.