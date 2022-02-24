With spring break quickly approaching, those without plans are eager to pull something together to make the most of the first spring break at the University of Cincinnati since 2020. Whether looking for a quick weekend trip away or a week-long vacation, UC students have plenty of options with a number of destinations near Ohio that are easily planned on a whim.
Indiana Dunes National Park
One of the nation’s newest national parks, and the only in Indiana, is just under a four-hour drive from Clifton. Indiana Dunes National Park is a 15-mile stretch of shoreline along Lake Michigan. Although it may be too cold in March to actually get in the water, the park still offers a one-of-a-kind setting in its dunes, wetlands and forests to spend spring break in the great outdoors.
In addition to the recreational options to take part in, on the first weekend of UC’s spring break - March 12 and 13 – the park will host its 43rd annual Maple Sugar Time festival. At the festival, attendees can learn about the processing of sap to turn it into sugar and try completing the process themselves. Demonstrations will include not only how the process is done today, but how Indigenous Americans completed the process when it was first discovered.
Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
While many people might head for Chicago or Cleveland when looking to visit a city up north, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is just as close, requiring only a four-hour drive. Popular tourist destinations such as the Duquesne Incline, the Phipps Conservatory and the Carnegie museums, draw people all year and allow visitors to experience the culture and learn about the history of the Steel City.
Additionally, Pittsburg has gained attention in recent years for its quickly-growing restaurant, bar and nightlife scene, which has become an attraction in and of itself, with publications such as the Washington Post, noting the city’s social scene was “worth writing home about.”
Bass Islands, Ohio
For those looking for an island getaway without emptying their bank account or traveling far, Bass Islands, Ohio offers the ideal getaway. Off the coast of Sandusky, Ohio and hugging the maritime border of Canada, the Bass Islands is just five hours from Cincinnati. Although the month of March might not be the ideal time to jump into the waters of Lake Erie, the islands and their main city of Put-in-Bay have plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities such as hiking, biking and boating for lovers of the outdoors. Those not so keen on spending their spring break in nature can enjoy the island’s wineries, shopping district, historical sites and numerous restaurants.
Nashville, Tennessee
Whether you’re looking to act like a tourist or just check out the nightlife, Nashville has something to offer for all types of spring breakers. Visitors can check out famous sites such as the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Parthenon and Music Row or spend their days exploring the city’s various neighborhoods that are full of unique shops, restaurants, art galleries and more.
In the evenings, Music City’s love of entertainment is sure to provide plenty of opportunities to check out Nashville’s social scene. The city’s main street for nightlife, Broadway, draws both tourists and locals alike to soak up the country music scene at various themed clubs, bars and restaurants, ensuring that you’ll experience the culture of Nashville while also having the time of your life.