The performance industry is just one of many industries that have suffered greatly due to the restrictions put in place to keep society safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ava Gyurcsik, a second-year ballet major in the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), shares her experience as a performing arts student during this time and how she’s adjusting to the new normal in the Q&A below.
The News Record: Why did you pursue dance as your career?
Ava Gyurcsik: I’ve danced since I was three, and it has been the only thing that has stuck. I played soccer and violin as a kid, but dance has really been the only constant throughout my entire life, so it just seemed like the natural thing to do in college.
This is at risk for sounding cheesy, but dance is everything to me. It takes up so much of my time, but it’s also so rewarding. I really just can’t imagine who or where I would be today without it.
TNR: What is the transition like from in-person classes to online classes?
Gyurcsik: From talking to other people, I’ve heard CCM students are among the few majors who still have in-person classes. A lot of us are living in dorms or small apartments, and you can’t really go home and take a ballet class in your kitchen and still get the same kind of training that you would get in the studio.
So, we still have a daily ballet class and rehearsals in person. As of right now, we’re still performing later on in November, but our lecture classes have been put online. So, my choreography and dance history classes are online.
TNR: When dancing, are you allowed to take off your mask?
Gyurcsik: Nope. You have to wear a mask at all times, and it’s difficult. We don’t have a great AC system in the CCM studios, but you can step out in the hallway to take your mask off for a second, and the teachers are understanding.
The biggest challenge with CCM, specifically the dance department, is the fact that studios and gyms weren’t open over the summer, even after other things were opening back up. There wasn’t really a good opportunity for us to get in shape before coming back to college.
TNR: How does this sudden change of having to deal with the pandemic as a dancer affect you emotionally?
Gyurcsik: It’s difficult because so much of dance is based on your performance quality and how you make the movement your own. It’s also difficult not being able to experience the program in the same way. You spend all day, every day, with the same students and teachers, and you get used to having that personal connection with everybody. Then all of a sudden, you have to stay apart, you have to wear a mask, you can’t touch and you can’t hug. That being said, we’re all very happy to be back in the studio. However, it’s still a little discouraging.
TNR: Have you had any second thoughts about being a dancer due to the adversities that you’ve faced throughout the pandemic?
Gyurcsik: The reason why I’m at UC is to dance, so I don’t want to give that up. At this point, as difficult and as frustrating as it is, I’m so grateful just to be back in the studio because I hadn’t danced in six months, which is the longest I’ve ever gone without dancing.
TNR: Do you think that you’ll be able to have an audience of people watching you perform in person again?
Gyurcsik: I don’t want to put a timeline on it, but I have to believe that we will. For the sake of my mental health, I have to look forward to something, and I don’t care how long it takes because so much of dance is so dependent on the performance. Sure, you go to class every day, but it’s a completely different skill set to take what you’ve learned in rehearsal and put it on stage. You have to perform with technique while also making it interesting to watch and getting the audience to interact with you. That’s not something you can learn in a classroom.
I do think there’s a bit of a double standard. Planes are full of 200 people on 15-hour flights, but you can’t sit in the theater with your mask on, lots of empty seats, and watch a performance? It makes me a little upset that the arts are being left behind. I think the arts are undervalued in our society.
TNR: How will we be able to access your next performance?
Gyurcsik: We were told that all performances would be held virtually, so they will be live-streamed. We were also told that there might be an opportunity for a small audience of family members and such. I think there will be more information in the fall, but much is still up in the air.