There’s a good chance that unless you’re a federal employee who gets the day off or an elementary school teacher looking to teach your students a history lesson, you might not have known that today is President’s Day, also known as Washington’s birthday. The often forgotten holiday may mean very little to most Americans, but it is a unique opportunity to revisit some of the key players from history class.
The city of Cincinnati, with connections to four presidents, boasts several sites throughout the city that are dedicated to, are former homes of or important locations in past-presidents’ political careers. These sites offer visitors a chance to learn about everything from the city and former presidents to art and botany.
With strong ties to Cincinnati, the 27th president, William Howard Taft, is perhaps the most common name you’ll find throughout the city. Taft’s birth home, located in Mount Auburn, allows visitors to see the home the former-president lived in until he left for Yale University. As one of Ohio’s many National Historic Landmarks, visitors can see the house restored to what it would have been in 1857, the year of Taft’s birth. The site also features a visitors center where the family’s history can be explored through exhibits and videos and the family’s old belongings can be viewed.
Downtown, another house important to the history of the Taft family is the Taft Museum of Art. This 18th-century building, situated among the skyscrapers of a contemporary city, was one of the homes of the Taft family until 1873 and is also the site where William Howard Taft won the presidential nomination from the home’s portico in 1908. As the Taft family were avid art collectors, the home is much more than a slice of history, it also includes an impressive collection of art, with pieces from Goya, Rembrandt, Gainsborough and more. As a presidential bonus, visitors can make the short walk from the museum across Lytle Park to see an 11-foot statue of Abraham Lincoln, which has stood in the park since 1917 when president Taft gave the dedication speech at its unveiling.
Beyond the Taft Family, Eden Park has its own presidential addition to the city. The Parks Presidential Grove features an oak tree for each of the U.S. Presidents. Beginning in 1882 with oak trees planted for George Washington, the grove has since grown to include 46 trees, creating a shaded space perfect for a picnic, an outdoor reading spot or any other activity meant to be enjoyed outside. In addition to the Presidential Grove, Eden Park features several other Cincinnati staples, like the Art Museum and Krohn Conservatory, to accompany your trip.
Located downtown just a few blocks from Fountain Square, Piatt Park offers another outdoor space that not only serves as a green oasis in a concrete jungle, but also invites visitors to learn a bit about and reflect on two past presidents. The park, which has the distinction of being the oldest in the city, stretches two blocks and ties itself to the Oval Office with its two statues of Ohio-born presidents that bookend each side of the park. On the east end, a statue of James A. Garfield, the 20thpresident, sits. On the other end of the park, the second statue is perhaps best accompanied with a rethinking of how we understand and learn about historical figures. The statue of the 9th president, William Henry Harrison, who was a slave owner, has gained attention in the past two years due to growing calls for the statue to be removed and placed in a museum where it can be viewed in an appropriate context. While President’s Day was created to honor the 46 people who have led the country, it should also be a day to reflect on the dark histories of many of these men.
Those willing to travel a bit farther outside the city can check out the birthplace of the 18th president of the U.S., Ulysses S. Grant, just a 30-minute drive south east of Cincinnati. Located in Point Pleasant, Grant’s birthplace, furnished with items that belonged to the Grant Family, is open April through October to teach the public about the former president and leader of the Union Army.
Although President’s Day may often be forgotten, the holiday offers a unique reminder of Cincinnati’s role in the making of the history of the United States and also a chance to check out not only the city’s history but also some of its culture.