With spring being only weeks away, it’s becoming the best time of year to workout outdoors. Exercising outdoors is not only good for your body; getting outside also improves your mental health and relieves stress. Outdoor workouts can improve your mood as fresh air and sunlight will increase your Vitamin-D and boost your mental health and self-esteem.
These types of workouts are simple and accessible; all you need is your body and the outdoors. You can also choose to incorporate equipment if you have it. Here are a few types of workouts that will improve your physical and mental health.
Bodyweight Workouts
Bodyweight workouts are made up of strength-training movements that only use the weight of your body. This type of workout can improve your strength, endurance and flexibility. Bodyweight movements are movements like squats, push-ups, lunges, burpees and mountain-climbers.
Bodyweight workout to try:
50 squats
40 sit-ups
30 lunges
20 push-ups
10 burpees
Go down the ladder and then back up.
Cardio Workouts
Cardiovascular exercise is virtually anything that raises your heart rate. Doing cardio improves the health of your heart and brain and elevates your mood. The most common forms of outdoor cardio are running, jogging and walking, but other options include hiking, biking, jump-roping, swimming or roller-skating.
Popular outdoor workouts at the University of Cincinnati are running or walking the stairs at Nippert Stadium or running on the track at Gettler Stadium.
Track workout to try:
Walk/jog a warm up-lap and stretch as needed.
Run 400m, or one lap.
Rest three minutes.
Run 200m, or half of a lap.
Rest two minutes.
Repeat this pattern three times.
Yoga Workouts
Yoga is a great way to find peace of mind and relaxation while strengthening and stretching your body. Doing yoga outside is believed to help you better connect with nature than when done indoors.
There are many online resources to learn basic yoga poses and routines. Try this 10-minute yoga session next time you need to get a quick workout in.
10-minute yoga workout for muscle tone:
Cat-Cow pose.
Low lunge to gentle twist.
Revolved lunge to exalted warrior variation.
Warrior II to revolved triangle.
Plank-to four-limbed staff.
Upward facing dog to downward facing dog.
Forward fold to garland pose.
Chair pose to airplane.
Crescent lunge variation to lizard pose.
Limited-Equipment Workouts
If you enjoy doing bodyweight workouts outdoors, you might want to consider buying some basic workout equipment. Dumbbells, kettlebells and resistance bands are all small enough to take wherever you choose to work out and can make a great strength-training routine.
Dumbbells and kettlebells can be purchased at most stores. If you’re looking for a cheaper option than the full-retail price, Facebook Marketplace and Play It Again Sports are both ways to find them secondhand.
Dumbbell/kettlebell workout to try:
20 goblet squats
20 overhead presses (10 per side)
20 weighted lunges
20 snatches
Repeat for three rounds