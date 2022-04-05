The University of Cincinnati (UC) is celebrating alumni week April 4 – 10. This annual celebration sees former Bearcats make their way back to campus for a week full of events and festivities. In celebration, here are five of UC’s most notable alumni and their stories
William Howard Taft
The 27th President of the United States, William Howard Taft, graduated from Cincinnati Law School in 1880 prior to the school merging with UC. Taft would become the dean of his alma mater 16 years after his graduation. Under Taft, Cincinnati Law School merged with the University of Cincinnati, making him an official alumnus of UC. Following his deanship, Taft began to make his way up the political ladder, serving in various positions such as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, Provisional Governor of Cuba and Theodore Roosevelt’s Secretary of War.
In 1908, Taft ran for president, serving from 1909 to 1913. Following Taft’s one term as president, Warren G. Harding appointed him as Chief Justice in 1921, making him the only person to ever serve as both president and Chief Justice.
Today, Taft’s connection to the city and university can be seen everywhere. The Taft Art Museum and Taft Theater are popular entertainment destinations for Cincinnatians. In Clifton, William Howard Taft Road leads up to the university and, in 1992, UC unveiled an 8-foot statue of the former president, which now stands outside the law school.
Marian Spencer
Civil Rights Activist and former city council member, Marian Spencer, is perhaps one of the most recognizable names of former alumni by UC students. University programs and buildings that carry her name include the newest dorm on campus, Marian Spencer Hall on Sigma Sigma Commons, and the university’s newest scholarship for incoming first years.
Graduating from UC in 1941, Spencer is best known for her desegregating of Coney Island Amusement Park in 1952, in which she filed a lawsuit against the amusement park after she and her children were denied entry, according to UC libraries. Following the lawsuit, Spencer spent much of her life breaking boundaries. She would go on to become the first and only female president of the Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP and the first Black woman to serve on the Cincinnati city council. Other philanthropic and social justice pursuits of hers included working with the U.S. Civil Rights Commission Ohio Advisory Board, Housing Opportunities Made Equal and Planned Parenthood.
Oscar Robertson
Basketball player Oscar Robertson, the most successful athlete in UC history, became the first Black student to play basketball at the university in 1956, according to Britannica. During his three seasons at UC, Robertson broke multiple school and NCAA records – some of which he still holds today – and led the Bearcats to the final four of the NCAA tournament twice. In addition to his college successes, he also brought home the gold medal from the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome for Team USA. Following his career at UC, Robertson was the first pick of the 1960 NBA Draft, going on to play for the Cincinnati Royals (now the Sacramento Kings). According to UC Athletics, Robertson’s NBA career was as equally successful as his college career, winning all-league honors in 12 of his 13 seasons with the Royals and Milwaukee Bucks.
While sports fans are most likely familiar with this Basketball Hall of Famer, those who aren’t fans of basketball probably know Robertson from the statue of him standing outside Fifth Third Arena on campus.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Emmy winning actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, spent much of her formative years in Clifton, living in the neighborhood from age four to 12. While living in Clifton, Parker attended the CCM preparatory program for acting, according to the UC Alumni page.
Commonly discussing her Cincinnati roots in interviews, SJP has often sighted her youth in Cincinnati as the inspiration behind her becoming an actress. Jokingly referring to Cincinnati as “a Mecca of entertainment” on Jimmy Kimmel Livein 2016, she went on to praise the city and its art institutions. “Cincinnati, and I really mean this, is a great city,” she told Kimmel. Most recently, the “Sex and the City” actress posted a picture of her Super Bowl Sunday snacks on Instagram, featuring a pint of Graeter’s “Boldly Bearcat” flavor, to celebrate the Bengals’ appearance in the Super Bowl.
Urban Meyer
Football coach Urban Meyer’s connections to the University of Cincinnati are cross-generational. Meyer’s grandfather, Urban Meyer Sr., taught traffic law at UC, while his father attended the university in the 1950s, according to UC Magazine. In the 1980s, Meyer and his three siblings attended UC, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. While at UC, the future coach was a member of the football team, walking on as a defensive back in 1986.
Following his graduation from UC, Meyer went on to coach at Ohio State, Bowling Green State University and the University of Florida. Most recently, Meyer coached the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars for 11 months, before being fired in December 2021 after reports of a “toxic” and “abusive” work environment surfaced.