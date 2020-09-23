As we get deep into election season, it’s easy to get lost on what is what and who is who. However, while it can be confusing, it is an extremely important time. We have compiled a list of nonpartisan resources to assist you in your voting decisions.
Vote411
Compare presidential candidates, view debates and learn more about candidates on your ballot. This site provides information that is unedited and does not have a bias in the information provided. Vote411 shows you personalized ballot information that you can print and use for later when voting.
Rock the Vote
Rock the Vote is dedicated to informing about progressive tactics that will help stop minority groups from being unable to vote. Rock the Vote provides you the option to register to vote online, check your registration status and even share with friends to encourage them to vote. Also, it allows supporters to donate to their action fund in restoring the Voting Rights Act.
Ballotpedia
Ballotpedia provides a complete list of presidential candidates, including all of the withdrawn candidates and their information. It offers complete lists of the major topics, candidates’ stance on issues, biographies and backgrounds. Ballotpedia provides registration requirements and voter I.D. information along with absentee and mail-in voting information.
Politifact
Have you ever heard a politician say something and ask yourself, is that true? Politifact is a great resource to check when you are uncertain. Politifact has been tracking and checking on all promises and claims each candidate has made thus far and until the election.
FactCheck.org
Do you ever find a website that claims to verify or deny facts, and want to double check that the website is truly accurate? FactCheck.org is keeping up with news circulating all around the country.
USA.gov
USA.gov has compiled data about the history of voting and voting laws in the US, and provides a guide for deciding who to vote for.
Accredited Schools Online
If voting still seems intimidating, head to Accredited Schools Online for an easy five-step process to get you going. This site goes in-depth about what it is like at the polls, how to prepare and where to go.
This list is not comprehensive, but hopefully will serve as a good start in exploring election resources. Resources are endless and are all across social media and news organizations. But, be sure to verify each source as reliable and trustworthy before making decisions.