It’s that time of year again, where we must hunt for the warm beanies and bulky winter coats stuffed into the back corner of closets at the end of last winter. There’s nothing wrong with bundling up to brave the cold temperatures, but the struggle to feel confident and make a fashion statement while wearing layers on layers can prove to be a challenge.
Below are some outfit trends to try out this season on the bone-chilling walks through campus.
Cozy bucket hats
We’ve all heard of the bucket hat, typically worn with t-shirts and shorts on a hot summer day to block our faces from the sun with its wide brim. Bucket hats don’t have to just be a summer staple, though. They’ve been on the rise again, but this time fashioned for the winter weather, covered in cozy faux fur.
This kind of material is perfect for a snowy day while rushing to your next class. These adorable hats come in a variety of colors and prints. From baby blue to leopard print patterns, faux fur bucket hats seem to complete a look for any fashion statement you are looking for.
Best paired with: A winter coat such as a puffer jacket or with any one of your favorite sweaters to keep you warm this season. Try this faux fur bucket hat from Asos.
Oversized teddy coats
There are various styles of oversized coats to choose from when considering what would look best with your specific style, but in my opinion, an oversized teddy coat matches just about any outfit. Once you try one on, you’ll see how the coat got its name. They are incredibly soft and comfortable for everyday activities such as going to dinner with friends or on a trip to the store.
These coats can be made of real fur, but are typically faux fur. Since this coat is long and makes a statement on its own, there is no need to overthink the rest of the outfit. The teddy coat becomes the focal point of it all.
Best paired with: Blue jeans for a more casual look during the day or black jeans to elevate the look at night. Try this longline teddy coat from Misguided.
Sweatsuits
One of my favorite trends this winter is matching sweatsuits. These make the perfect outfit for looking put together, yet still feeling cozy so you can conquer the day ahead of you, whether you have a full load of classes or homework to do at Langsam Library.
You can put the outfit together in less than a minute. If I’m in a hurry or can’t decide what to wear I go always go for a sweatsuit in a solid color. I tend to lean more towards earth tones or neutral colors. However, if I am feeling a little bit more spontaneous, I’ll wear a shade of yellow or mauve to add a splash of color to my day.
Best paired with: A vibrant pair of sneakers and a high ponytail. Try this oversized sweatsuit from Boohoo.
Sweater vests
Another popular trend this winter are sweater vests worn with a long sleeve button-up underneath. This a fairly easy way to transform a regular long-sleeved shirt into a sophisticated look. There are many sweater vests to choose from, but a few popular prints include argyle, houndstooth and cable knit.
Best paired with: A loose blouse under the sweater vest for a business casual attire. Try this cable knit sweater vest from Emery Rose.