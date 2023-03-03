As we head into March, the threat of cold weather is far from behind us. During this cold, dry time, you may find that your has been behaving differently than it did over the summer, fall and spring. This is because there is far less humidity in the air, and we are blasting our heaters and centralized air.
Unfortunately, while we were neglecting our skincare and moisturizer routines over the other seasons, our skin now yearns for it. The crisp dry air causes our moisture barrier to deteriorate, and our skin dries up – causing a whirlwind of discomfort.
I’ve been on the skin journey myself. After struggling with cystic acne for years and going on an immense amount of antibiotics and a medicine called Accutane to cure my acne, I was left with extremely dry skin and acne scars.
So, for the past two years, I have been doing extensive research and testing different products to find what works for myself and others, as well as how the skin works and how different products work together.
Many people are oblivious to how to take care of their skin in general – let alone in the winter. So, let’s begin with the basics.
As your night begins to wind down and you’re ready to curl up under those warm covers, don’t forget to wash and moisturize your face. Find a gentle face wash that works for you – preferably with three ceramides in it.
If you have sensitive skin, The Inky Lists Gentle Oat Cleanser is wonderful and very affordable. If you want a foaming face wash, the Cerave Gentle Foaming Face Wash works just fine.
Once your face has dried, you are going to want to go in with a serum. The Ordinary has quality yet affordable products. The niacinamide serum restores the skin barrier extremely well.
If you aren’t on a budget, many skincare experts recommend the Snail Mucin serum by Cosrx and the Great Barrier Relief by KraveBeauty.
Following serums, one may use oils if their skin is incredibly dry. In this case, The Ordinary rose hip oil, as well as their plant-derived squalene oil, are great options and both very affordable.
Finally, the fun part begins: We can moisturize. If your moisture barrier needs some major assistance, the Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Rich Moisturizer does the job, only at night. If you are looking for an everyday moisturizer the Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer by The Ordinary, the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream for a more expensive option, or, the most affordable option for the best quality, The Ultra Repair Moisturizer by First Aid Beauty.
Now you might think you’re done, but you’d be wrong. In the morning many people don’t wash their faces – which is fine. However, one of the most important steps in a skincare routine is SPF when the sun is shining.
Many people believe you only must wear sunscreen over the summer, but this isn’t the case. The sun almost always has a red dot pointed at your tender skin. The sun in the long run can cause skin cancer and your skin barrier to be even more damaged, and if you have acne scars, the sun can make it harder to get rid of them.
So, in the mornings after you wash and moisturize your face, make sure to apply a pea-sized about of facial sunscreen. A spectacular option is the Sun Bum brand. It is very lightweight and breakout free.