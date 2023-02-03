"We're all zombies," Jennifer (Amanda Brugel) said, giggling while waiting for her execution.
That line sums up the new science-fiction-horror film “Infinity Pool,” starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman and directed by Brandon Cronenberg (“The Possessor”). It possesses the audience to question how rich one person can be to continue committing such atrocities and feel nothing.
In “Infinity Pool,” James Foster (Skarsgård), an author, and his wife, Em (Coleman), head to a resort hoping to overcome James’ bout of writer’s block. One night of their stay, James – driving intoxicated – runs over a local man, killing him on-site. The unique justice system of the country they’re in asserts that James is to avenged by the dead man’s firstborn son. Yet, if you’re rich enough, you can pay to clone yourself and watch your duplicate get executed instead. James makes the payment.
While Em is obviously disturbed, James finds himself at aroused at the site. The juxtaposition of life and death was unnerving, as the privileged folk’s death carried no weight on themselves. The more they saw themselves dying, the more joyous they became. When Em decides to leave the country, James chooses to stay behind, meeting a group that takes pleasure in cloning themselves, committing crimes and inflicting violence on the locals.
It’s eerier to see James’ character partake in his hedonistic pleasures when given the chance, but perhaps this is how he’s always felt internally. This makes the audience believe that he would have always been partaking in these animalistic behaviors if he’d had the funds before. Skarsgård portrays James’ insecurities well as he fights to figure out where his morality and soul stands as they become dismantled the longer he stays.
While the pacing of the film could have been faster at times, it was a unique story to follow, especially since none of the characters are likable. The audience isn’t supposed to be rooting for anyone, and it’s unique and riveting to see how these privileged rich people spiral into insanity.
Throughout the film, there is an interesting orgy scene, plenty of body horror and executions, as can be expected from Cronenberg. The more this erotic and hazy flick becomes tangled, the more it becomes unsettling.
Goth shines and continues to show why she's the newest scream queen playing as the ultimate villain, and she does not hold back. While she was more heinous with her crimes in her previous film, "Pearl," she still goes off on the deep end in this one, but no sympathy is felt for the crimes she committed here compared to her predecessor. Her line delivery of the name “Jamesy” will continue to permeate in the audience’s mind as this film was something to remember.
One thing for sure, David Fear fromRolling Stonewas utterly correct for referring to this film as “‘The White Lotus’ on bad acid.” However, the film's ending felt incomplete as there were many questions to be answered. It didn't live up to what all the critics were saying, but they were able to see the NC-17 cut rather than the R-rated version. But it was still compelling and pleasurable to view. Hopefully, Cronenberg will release the un-cut version soon.
The film is now playing in theaters.