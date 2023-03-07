As the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) spring break approaches, many students may find themselves still searching for affordable and convenient ways to enjoy their time off from March 13-19. Luckily, UC is in a prime location with several captivating destinations within a few hours' drive. Whether you're looking for a day trip or a week-long adventure, here are some last-minute, low-cost spring break trips around UC that are perfect for any budget.
Picnic at Bellevue Park
For a stunning picnic location in Cincinnati, consider the hilltop of Bellevue Park. Located near UC's campus, this park provides breathtaking views of downtown’s high-reaching buildings and stadiums. With a panoramic view of the Cincinnati skyline, Bellevue Park is an ideal spot to relax and enjoy a picnic with friends, family or a loved one. Whether you want to spend quality time together or simply bask in the natural beauty of the surroundings, this location is perfect for all. Make sure to pack your favorite foods and drinks, a blanket, and a camera to capture the incredible views.
Yellow Springs, Ohio
Yellow Springs is a charming small town about an hour and a half from Cincinnati. Discover the beautiful Glen Helen Nature Preserve or stroll through the historic downtown area. Take a pottery-making workshop at the Yellow Springs Brewery or the John Bryan Community Pottery for a unique experience. For a do-it-yourself experience, Yellow Springs is optimal for a group picnic by a flowing stream along the trails of Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve.
Clifty Falls State Park, Indiana
The Clifty Falls State Park is just an hour and a half northwest of Cincinnati, with stunning waterfalls, scenic hiking trails, and beautiful Ohio River views. To experience the rugged terrain of Clifty Falls State Park, take on the Four Falls Challenge, a 4-mile hike that showcases the park's four main waterfalls and includes a portion of the old railroad path and a 600-foot tunnel. To participate, pick up a map at the Nature Center or Clifty Inn front desk, photograph seven designated waypoints along the trail, and present the photos to the Nature Center staff to receive a Four Falls Challenge sticker upon completion of the 2–3-hour hike.
Serpent Mound, Ohio
Near Cincinnati, Serpent Mound is a 1,000-year-old Native American earthwork shaped like a serpent. Discover the history and significance of this unique archaeological site on a guided tour or on your own.
Rabbit Hash, Kentucky
There are only 40 minutes between Cincinnati and Rabbit Hash, a small, vibrant town with a rich history and a unique atmosphere. In addition to the General Store, which was established in 1831 and serves as the center of the town's social life, the nearby Boone County Distilling Co. offers tours and tastings.
Ultimate Queen City Underground Tour
This attraction, which takes you throughout Cincinnati, is an active way to spend an afternoon while learning more about UC’s surrounding atmosphere. During this walking tour, you’ll be taken through some of the city’s tunnels and peculiar underground landmarks. A two-and-a-half-hour-long tour, this experience will cost you $45 – a relatively cheap price compared to popular spring break plans.
These are just a few of the many destinations within a few hours' drive of Cincinnati that are perfect for a last-minute, low-cost spring break trip.