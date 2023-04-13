Every year on April 22, nature lovers worldwide commemorate Earth Day to raise public awareness about environmental issues – inspiring them to take positive action to better our planet.
With Earth Day approaching fast, there are some easy ways to celebrate — big or small. As a University of Cincinnati (UC) student, this Earth Day will present some impactful methods to make UC's urban atmosphere a bit greener.
First, a bit of background on how Earth Day came to be:
In response to the United States environmental problem, Earth Day was first commemorated on April 22, 1970. With rampant pollution and a lack of environmentally-focused laws back then, Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed the creation of a national holiday to raise awareness and inspire action around the environment.
On the first Earth Day, 20 million Americans rallied, demonstrated and attended seminars. Afterward, the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act were all passed after a large attendance.
Now, more than 190 countries celebrate Earth Day – inspiring conservation worldwide.
As you celebrate Earth Day this year, you can start by improving the landscape right where you live. One popular way is to volunteer and help remove invasive plant species like Bush Honeysuckle and Garlic Mustard, slowly taking over Ohio's forests.
"If we let a species like Honeysuckle go unchecked, it's likely that there would be nothing but Honeysuckle [left in our ecosystem]," said Donna McCollum, UC horticulture professor. "[With this monoculture] we'd be facing a huge loss of biodiversity and we'd see consequences like the food chain collapsing completely."
One way to get involved is by registering to volunteer with invasive removal volunteer teams, which operate more frequently in the spring and summer. You can volunteer using the VolunteerUC or Ohio Invasive Plants Council websites.
Another popular Earth Day tradition is planting something new. One way to do that is to start your own backyard garden, which is ideal for off-campus individuals with access to green areas. Dormitory residents with less room, on the other hand, can do the same thing while dealing with a smaller space or a lack of green space – by adding potted plants along your windowsill, for example.
Choose a location
You should start by deciding where in your yard, or dorm, you want to plant your garden. You can still grow a garden even if you don't have a backyard – on your balcony, windowsill or even inside. Take into account the area's amount of sunlight and shadow, as well as the soil's condition. Additionally, you should make sure that it is simple to water, weed, and harvest the area.
Select the type of garden
Once you've settled on a spot, it's time to think about the garden's aesthetic. If you have a small yard, think about employing a trellis or hanging planters to make a vertical garden. You can produce flowers, tiny vegetables, or herbs in these gardens. Another choice is to use pots or buckets to construct a container garden. This enables you to relocate your garden and try out other sites. You can even grow plants indoors using a hydroponic system.
Prepare the soil
It's important to get the soil ready before you start planting. You can get soil made specifically for containers or vertical gardens if you use one. If you're planting in the ground, you might need to clear the area of any weeds or trash and enrich the soil by adding compost or fertilizer. To make sure the soil is loose and aerated, you might also need to till it.
Establish a garden
It's time to begin planting after the soil has been prepped. To calculate the depth and spacing of each plant, adhere to the instructions on the seed packs or plant labels. Make sure the planters or pots in a container or vertical garden have proper drainage to avoid overwatering. Don't forget to water your garden frequently, and to support any plants that need frequent watering, like tomato plants or climbing vines.
Keep up your garden
Regular garden upkeep is essential for ensuring your plants' continued health and vibrancy. This mainly entails watering, weeding, and fertilizing. Ensure your plants receive enough light and airflow if you are growing them indoors. Pruning--or strategically trimming—your plants may also be necessary to promote healthy development and avoid crowding.