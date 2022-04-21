For many, Earth Day serves as a reminder of the dangers of a warmer future. Although governments and corporations are the ones largely responsible for our warming climate, individual action is an important step, and, in recent years, more and more people have been working to reduce their carbon footprint.
To celebrate Earth Day, here are four ideas to help you become a more environmentally conscious person.
Join a local climate activism organization
The BBC reports that a 2017 study found just 100 corporations are responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. While the everyday person cannot stop climate change, individuals across the world have begun to organize and call for corporations and governments to slash emissions.
In Cincinnati, multiple organizations advocate for local change to help fight the climate crisis and are open to anyone who wants to join. Green Umbrella, for example, is a local organization that regularly publishes plans to help the Tri-State cut emissions and is always accepting new members.
Other local initiatives include Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition and the Center for Conservation.
Join a club on campus
If a citywide organization isn’t your thing, there are multiple on-campus clubs that are advocating for climate consciousness as well. Organizations like Leaders for Environmental Awareness and Protection (LEAP) and Restore Our Mother Earth (ROME) advocate for climate action all over, fighting for change both locally, nationally and globally.
For those who want to make their activism more locally minded, UC Students for Burnet Woods advocates for initiatives to protect the park and promote equal access to the green space just across the street from Campus.
In addition to clubs, the UC Office of Sustainability hosts volunteer initiatives for students and even has a President’s Advisory Council on Environment & Sustainability (PACES) that is made up of students, staff, faculty and is open to all who support a cleaner, greener campus.
Check out the UC Bike Kitchen
Per the Environmental Protection Agency, 29% of U.S. carbon emissions come from transportation. For those looking to cut down on their transportation emissions, the UC Bike Kitchen offers a convenient way to do so. The main service of the bike kitchen is the Bearcat Bike Share, a program that allows anyone with a UCID to check out a bike for up to a week at a time, all at no cost.
For those who already have a bike, the kitchen also offers repairs and tune ups for free as well. Additionally, the kitchen regularly hosts free workshops for those looking to learn more about bikes. To learn more about the next UC Bike Kitchen workshop, check the program’s Facebook page
Attend a UC Earth Week Seminar
Since April 11, the university has been hosting various workshops and seminars for those within the UC community to come and learn about various ways to be a more earth conscious citizen, all in celebration of Earth Day. Running until April 28, upcoming events include the Women’s Center’s “Lunch and Learn" and Be Well UC’s “Reflect and Learn: Reducing Food Waste.”
Outside of Earth Week, UC’s Office of Sustainability also hosts events for students to attend, such as community cleanups and nature documentary showings in the Tangeman University Center theater.